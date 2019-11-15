MINNEAPOLIS — To prepare for the Caledonia High School football team’s speed, Barnesville coach Bryan Strand recruited some college players to come and practice with the Trojans.
His son Michael played at Minnesota State-Moorhead, and the younger Strand and a few of his friends ran routes against Barnesville’s defense earlier this week.
“It helped,” the elder Strand said.
But not enough.
Caledonia overcame a slow start, and its speed overwhelmed the Trojans as the Warriors found the end zone on six straight possessions spanning the second and third quarters to roll to a 43-12 win in the MSHSL Class AA semifinals Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Caledonia (13-0) has won 67 straight games and advances to its fifth straight state title game.
The Warriors will face Minneapolis North (13-0) at 1 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Bank as they try to win their fifth straight state championship.
“No, it doesn’t get old, if that’s one of your questions,” Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte said as he walked into the media room for the postgame press conference. “It never gets old. It’s always great.”
Caledonia quarterback Noah King completed 13 of 25 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns to go with two rushing scores. Sophomore wideout Eli King caught five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in addition to two touchdowns on the ground, and senior Cole Kronebusch hauled in five passes for 164 yards and a score.
“(Eli) is a pure athlete, plain and simple,” Strand said. “But they’ve got two or three other guys that if you double (Eli), it’s leaving the other guys all by themselves.
“(Noah) throws as well as any quarterback I’ve seen. As good as his brother (Owen), in my opinion. He’s right there.”
But the senior struggled in the early going Friday. He started 0-for-7, a product of a few missed throws — he overthrew an open Eli streaking over the middle of the field on the Warriors first possession — and some drops.
“We had some chances early on in the game, we just didn’t connect on them,” Noah said.
Caledonia’s offense failed to pick up a first down on each of its first three possessions and totaled just 11 yards on those drives.
Although the Warriors’ defense was making up for the offense’s sluggish start — it forced and recovered a fumble on Barnesville’s first possession and limited the Trojans to 37 yards of offense in the first quarter — it was clear the offense needed a jump start.
So Caledonia turned to its bonafide playmaker.
On the first play of the Warriors’ fourth drive, Noah slung the ball out to Eli in the flat. Eli then did what Eli does.
The sophomore made a defender miss and then another, jabbing to his right then cutting left, as he cut across the field before he was brought down 43 yards later at the Barnesville 20-yard line.
Noah capped off the drive when he powered his way to a 3-yard TD run, and Caledonia hopped out to a 8-0 lead early in the second quarter.
“I think it was just good to see a big play happen and kind of get those sticks moving,” Noah said. “And then, I think, we got some weight lifted off our shoulders. We knew we could make plays.”
Barnesville (12-1) scored on the ensuing possession via a 78-yard TD run by quarterback Adam Tonsfeldt, but the Warriors could not be stopped.
Noah perfectly placed a ball in Kronebusch’s arms down the sideline for 57 yards on Caledonia’s next offensive play, and the Warriors scored four plays later on a 4-yard TD pass from Noah to Eli to go up 15-6 with 4:37 left in the half.
The Trojans attempted a fake punt on fourth-and-17 from their own 43 on their next possession, and Caledonia capitalized on good field position after snuffing out the fake. The Warriors went 39 yards in three plays, capped off by a 32-yard TD pass from Noah to Kronebusch.
Caledonia led 22-6 at the half and solidified its lead by scoring on its next three possessions while keeping Barnesville off the board until its final possession of the game.
The Warriors outgained the Trojans 367 to 238. Tonsfeldt rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.