MSHSL state football: Donnie Lakey does whatever is necessary for Caledonia

“We know we can put him anywhere,” fellow receiver and good friend Cole Kronebusch said. “Wherever we have to or wherever we need. And he will get it done.”

Like Lakey, the Caledonia receiver core is about unselfish as they come. They all know their roles with Eli King being the go-to guy with 898 yards and 19 touchdowns; Kronebusch has blossomed into another big play threat by averaging over 22 yards per catch to go along with 11 touchdowns; Lakey has six touchdowns of his own to go along with 357 yards on 25 catches while Austin Klug, Austin Heaney and tight end Noah Jennings have earned praise for doing the dirty work this season.

Like when Klug delivered a key block on a wide receiver screen that sprung Lakey for a 49-yard touchdown in a state quarterfinal win over Pipestone.

“We don’t care who gets the ball,” Lakey said. “We have so many talented receivers, guys that can run fast, catch well. So if somebody has one good game, then another person will have another good game. We don’t care who it is, as long as we get it done. They can’t guard all of us at once, obviously.

“I’m not bragging, I’m just telling it how it is.”

Fruechte is proud of the production his receivers have shown as a group and enjoys coaching them.