MSHSL state football: Dvorak twins lead Caledonia in the trenches

It’s no surprise the older of the two, who’s a fan of Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, has a soft spot for defense.

“When you’re watching yourself on tape, just kind of beating up on those people, it gets pretty fun,” Ezra said.

It’s also no surprise, given the importance of the center on the Warriors’ offensive line, that Elias views both sides of the ball equally.

“In our program, we’ve got a multitude of blocking schemes, and (Elias) has to be able to make the calls and make sure everybody’s on the same page,” Fruechte said.

It’s given Elias a concrete way to lead Caledonia up front, something Fruechte said the twins do well despite being soft-spoken and in their first full year as starters.

“They are hard workers. They try to do the right thing all the time,” Fruechte said. “You know, we like to talk about actions speaking louder than words, and that would definitely fit those two.”

“When you’re an underclassman, you’re looking up to those seniors,” Ezra added. “When you’re a senior, it really comes around, you know. You really realize how much of an impact you make on those underclassmen.”