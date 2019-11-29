MSHSL state football: Eli King puts on show in the MSHSL Class AA state final

There has been a prevailing thought for years that Eli could be the best in what has proven to be a very talented King family. Considering what his older brothers, Owen and Noah, have done and are still doing, it was a heck of a tag to put on the shoulders of a kid that had not yet played a varsity sport.

But all Eli has done in his short high school career his live up to claims and live up to the pressure that accompanies them.

He was the best player on the field during the Warriors' victory over the Polars on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In addition to his punt return, the safety collected two interceptions and hauled in his 20th and 21st receiving touchdowns of the season. Each one of those plays impacted the final outcome, which put Caledonia on a 68-game winning streak entering next season. Who knows how things go without them?