MINNEAPOLIS — Noah King doesn’t play favorites.
Although it’s impossible to deny the senior quarterback’s connection with his brother Eli and the younger King’s playmaking ability in space, Noah King simply wants to put his team in a position to be successful, by his account and his coach’s.
“Noah is just going to throw it to whoever’s open,” Caledonia High School football coach Carl Fruechte said.
As of late, Cole Kronebusch has been one of those guys.
The senior wideout caught six passes for 164 yards and a touchdown in the Warriors’ 43-12 win over Barnesville in Friday’s MSHSL Class AA state semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
That performance came a week after he had five catches for 120 yards and three touchdowns against Pipestone in the state quarterfinals and has been as much of an impact as anything to get the Warriors to their fifth straight championship game.
Caledonia (13-0) returns to U.S. Bank to play Minneapolis North (13-0) at 1 p.m. on Nov. 29 with the goal of winning a fifth straight title.
Kronebusch is a known commodity — he entered Friday’s game with 28 catches for 588 yards and 10 touchdowns — but his emergence as a go-to complement to Eli King, who leads the Caledonia receiving corps with 47 catches for 898 yards and 19 touchdowns on the year, adds another dimension to an already dynamic offense.
“I mean, Cole is a tremendous athlete,” Fruechte said.
That was on full display Friday.
Midway through the second quarter King launched the ball to Kronebusch, who was streaking down the sideline, and he made a nice adjustment on the pass to beat his defender and grab a 57-yard catch, which kick-started a drive that ended with a touchdown.
You have free articles remaining.
On the Warriors’ next drive, Kronebusch lined up in the slot and beat his man on a slant. King found the wideout streaking across the middle of the field, and Kronebusch trotted untouched into the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown.
Then, in the third quarter, Kronebusch showed that Eli King isn’t the only Caledonia receiver who can make plays in the open field. He took a screen pass on the edge, broke a tackle and handed out a nasty stiff arm that sent a Barnesville defender to the turf before stepping out of bounds for a 16 yard gain.
“He’s running by people, he’s catching short routes, too,” Eli King said. “He’s making big plays.”
Kronebusch said his confidence in Noah King and the pair’s relationship on the field has been a key to his increased production.
“We put in a lot of work all the time, passing to each other,” Kronebusch said. “I feel comfortable just telling him if I have a route I think is going to be open.”
And the King-Kronebusch connection serves as a reminder of what the Warriors can do if teams try to double team Eli King to take the sophomore out of the game.
The reverse is true as well. As Kronebusch demanded more attention from Barnesville, there was room for Eli King, who finished with five catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns, to make plays.
“If they take him away, then you go to this guy,” said Fruechte. “They take that away, then you go to this guy. There can’t be any jealousies, and we feel like we’ve got more than just two (good receivers).”
That makes things easier for Noah King, who completed 13 of his 25 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns. The quarterback has thrown 17 touchdown passes this postseason, and he doesn’t take his wealth of options for granted.
“It’s really hard to double both (Eli and Kronebusch) because you still have to cover other guys, too, who can make plays,” Noah King said. “That just makes it really tough on defenses.”