MSHSL state football: Thanksgiving dinner a tradition for Caledonia

Four straight Class AA state championships and 67 consecutive victories will mean nothing to the Warriors (13-0) when they line up for kickoff on Friday. Even if they bump those numbers to five and 68 by beating Minneapolis North, what takes place together on Thanksgiving probably means more.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those outside the program may dispute that, but those involved just might agree.

It’s special because it’s rare. The actual supper isn’t rare because it’s done every week of the season, but spending time together as a football team still pursuing a goal on Thanksgiving is. There are 14 teams with a game remaining on their schedule for the final weekend of the season, and Caledonia has been one of those teams in 11 of the past 15 years.

“They look forward to this so much,” Fruechte said of the gathering after the final practice. “This is where they want to be. For a couple hours, they really enjoy it. You can feel that. You can feel the vibe and togetherness.”

Senior Noah King has no desire to lay on the couch and watch football or fall asleep after eating too much turkey. He still gets a little turkey with his family, but it’s all become a prelude to an afternoon practice, and this will be King’s last as a football player.