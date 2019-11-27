MSHSL state football: 'They are the best team we have seen' Caledonia set for state title clash with Minneapolis North

STAT LEADERS

CALEDONIA

QB Noah King: 128-for-223 (57.4%) 2,284 yards, 37 TD, 6 INT; 98 carries, 728 yards (7.4 YPC) 14 TD.

WR Eli King: 47 receptions, 898 yards (19.1 YPC), 19 touchdowns; also has two kickoff and two punt returns for touchdowns.

WR Cole Kronebusch: 34 receptions, 752 yards, 11 touchdowns.

MINNEAPOLIS NORTH

RB Terrance Kamara: 232 carries, 2,223 yards (9.5 YPC), 33 touchdowns. He has 749 yards and 11 touchdowns in four postseason games, including 205 yards and four touchdowns against Paynesville in the semifinal.

QB Zach Yeager: 98-for-151 (64.9%) 1,977 yards, 26 TD, 1 INT.

WR Mario Sanders: 49 receptions, 1,242 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns. Sanders had a four-game stretch that covered the final two games of the regular season and the section tournament that included 673 yards and nine touchdowns on just 19 receptions.