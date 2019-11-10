BANGOR — When the punt was mishandled, and Carter Horstman pounced on it to give the Bangor High School football team its best offensive field position of the second half, something had to happen.
The Cardinals were sputtering after a solid first half.
Horstman, who recovered the fumble with 5 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, said every situation is one that Bangor feels the need to put the ball in the end zone, and this one was no different.
And while Turtle Lake figured out to stop the Cardinals on previous possessions, Horstman wasn’t going to let this opportunity escape his unbeaten team.
So Horstman took a handoff on second-and-8 from the 13-yard line and blasted over the right side of the line. He was met by the first defender at the 8 before other tacklers joined in, but he wasn’t going to be stopped.
Horstman kept his head down and his legs pumping through the contact. He inched forward a couple of yards at a time with his progress keeping officials from blowing the whistle.
A couple of tacklers joined the effort, then a couple more. Soon, two of Bangor’s linemen pushed their way into the scrum. Horstman kept pushing and pushing before lunging into the end zone for the final touchdown in a 28-12 WIAA Division 7 quarterfinal win over the Lakers.
“All I had in my head was, ‘Keep your legs pumping,’” Horstman said of the play, which can be seen attached to this story at lacrossetribune.com. “My linemen got in there one by one, and I don’t know how many tacklers there were, but we got in there.”
The effort on the run whipped the crowd into a frenzy and finally gave the Cardinals (12-0) the breathing room they needed against a game Turtle Lake team.
But it was also just one big play made by Horstman, who did so much more than rush for 222 yards and score four touchdowns to help Bangor reach the state semifinals for the fifth year in a row.
Horstman intercepted Turtle Lake quarterback Adam Waite twice — Bangor had four interceptions — and pounced on the muffed punt to set up an important touchdown.
But he also made a pretty significant stop after Turtle Lake cut its deficit to 21-12 with 1 minute, 6 seconds left.
Waite found success running the ball in the second half, and kept the ball after taking the snap on a two-point conversion. He ran to his left before Horstman stopped him in his tracks and kept his team ahead by two scores instead of one.
“It was big because (the Lakers) still had to be a little out of their rhythm,” Bangor coach Rick Muellenberg said.”They still had to try and speed the game up a little because they needed to score twice.”
It may have made the Lakers press just enough. Horstman, Zane Langrehr and Mathieu Oesterle each intercepted Waite once — Oesterle’s was in the end zone — as Bangor’s defense made plays to the end.
The interceptions can also be contributed to regular pressure applied by Grant Manke, Ethan Hemmersbach and Michael Reed, all of whom had at least one sack.
“The defense saved our butts at the end because the offense didn’t do a lot in the second half,” said Manke, also part of the offensive line. “We got the job done, and that’s what’s important.”
Manke also marveled at the effort and power demonstrated on Horstman’s final touchdown run.
“I wasn’t in there, but I was proud of our linemen who got in there to help,” Manke said with a smile. “Carter’s a tough kid and dragging all those guys to the end zone was pretty amazing.”