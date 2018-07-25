Todd Sommerfeldt: New high school football realignment plan looks good
A quick glance led to no obvious outrage.
Taking the time to look deeper changed none of that. Maybe one gripe, but we’ll get to that later.
A very detailed approach to a problem that has existed for years within Wisconsin high school football has yielded a pretty good statewide football-only plan that will head through the approval process of the WIAA with the intention of becoming reality for the 2020 season.
It was released on Monday and shifts 18 percent of teams to new conferences.
Not everyone will be happy, but it is difficult to complain if you coach football in the Coulee Region. Maybe River Falls has a beef with being thrown into the MVC, but it is tough to match schools up geography taking priority over enrollment in this area of the state.
The winners to pick from this scenario after the successful effort to change things up locally for 2019 are easy to find.
Aquinas and Arcadia fared much better in this plan than the first and will be in more competitive situations with schools much closer to them than those they will play in 2019.
The Blugolds and Raiders have been placed in the Coulee Conference, which has seven teams with enrollments ranging from 263 students to 518. Black River Falls is the largest school in the Coulee, and there is a significant drop to G-E-T (423) after that.
Some may think West Salem (506) is a better fit for the Coulee with a lower enrollment than Black River Falls and the fact that is well below the enrollment of every other team in the MVC, but the Panthers should be fine.
West Salem has already showed it can compete with the MVC schools despite its size. The Panthers have played four seasons in the conference and have a 20-8 record after winning a share of the championship last fall.
Coach Justin Jehn — and Wayne Sackett before him — has elevated the expectations of the program, and the players have reacted well to put together a consistent winner on the field for nearly 20 years.
Flipping the two makes enrollment sense, but that’s about it.
G-E-T coach Jon Steffenhagen said on Monday that there are too many plans being made, and he makes a good point. The local plan that looked at the MVC and conferences to the south was made and passed, but it was passed knowing that active discussion of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association were working on a statewide solution taking place at the same time.
The plan being used in 2019 has Arcadia facing three conference opponents nearly or more than 150 miles away (one way). This one fixes that and doesn’t create additional issues for other local teams.
The WFCA — with input from the WIAA — began a string of nine meetings in December and tinkered with many options before arriving at what it released on Monday. The groups put in a lot of work.
Here’s the shortfall I said was coming.
Westby and Viroqua were split into different conferences after being together in the Coulee since 1987. The Blackhawks left the SWAL for the Coulee the year after the Norsemen won two straight WIAA Division 4 state titles.
Westby has beaten Viroqua 21 times in 30 meetings, but the rivalry between schools 7 miles apart has always been a good one no matter the sport. Its importance in the two communities is why it will continue in a different way if they end up being split in football.
Both Viroqua coach Bill Hannah and Westby coach Andy Hulst expressed disappointment this week that the schools were split for this plan. But Hannah said the move for his team to the SWC can be a good one, and Hulst is happy to continue in the Coulee.
They will schedule nonconference games against each other, and Hannah said they might find something to play for — an axe or something along those lines — each year with the importance of a conference game being erased from the equation.
