Sports Editor Todd Sommerfeldt and Sports Reporter Alex VandenHouten recap the regular season finale of the High School football season.
They highlight Onalaska defeating Holmen to win the MVC title, Central's last-minute win that punched their ticket to the playoffs, Aquinas roughing up Luther and G-E-T winning the South Central title. Plus, letting you know who is in and who is out when it comes to playoffs.