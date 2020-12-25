Tribune Fall Football Coach of the Year: Andy Nehring guides Blair-Taylor to undefeated season

BLAIR — The first thing Andy Nehring did after he was named the Blair-Taylor High School football head coach ahead of the 2018 season was sit down with Jeff Eide, one of the program’s former head coaches.
The Wildcats were coming off an 0-9 season — their second winless season in four years — and had won a combined three games in 2015 and 2016.
“I was on the staff, so I lived it and I was a part of it,” Nehring said. “We won three games in four years. We were 3-33. That was long.”
With that in mind, Nehring and Eide met to evaluate the program and determine its next steps.
The pair outlined weaknesses, of which there were many, and strengths, of which there were few. They knew they needed to emphasize lifting weights, and they had ideas for how to make some changes to their various schemes.
They picked four values for the team — trust, accountability, consistency and honesty — and the conversation eventually turned to goals for their players.
“We wanted them to have a positive experience in our football program. That was the goal,” Nehring said. “It wasn’t wins and losses, it was how can we change the culture of our program.”
That goal has certainly been accomplished, and the wins have followed.
Blair-Taylor finished this season 8-0, and Nehring has been named the Tribune’s coach of the year for taking the Wildcats from winless to their first undefeated season in program history in just three years.
Nehring was quick to give credit to his assistant coaches — including Eide, Seth Dale, Brad Becker and Cole Van Schyndel — and said he’s been blessed to coach talented players, including senior Matthew Brandenburg, the program’s all-time leading rusher.
“It’s a reflection upon our program,” said Nehring, who is the first Blair-Taylor coach to earn the honor. “It takes many in order to be successful.”
Nehring spent 15 years as an assistant for Blair-Taylor before being tabbed to lead the program. Over those years, he served in a number of capacities, from defensive coordinator to junior varsity coach and from special teams coordinator to the team’s equipment manager.
Spending so much time with the program and in so many different roles allowed Nehring to soak up as much information as he desired. But the most important lesson he learned wasn’t about Xs and Os.
“I wanted to be a servant leader,” Nehring said. “I think that’s the style that I appreciate the most. I think kids can buy in when they see that people care about them as a person, not just a football player.”
Nehring works to exemplify a team-first mentality, which has trickled down to his players. Perhaps the most notable example came last season, when Cain Fremstad replaced Matthew Waldera at quarterback.
“After (Waldera) lost his spot to Cain, he specifically took Cain and made sure he walked down with him to the field to show support,” Nehring said. “He could have been a jerk about it, ‘I lost my spot.’ It’s kids like that.”
Fremstad thrived at quarterback, and Waldera quickly became his go-to target, a trend that carried over into this season.
The road to 8-0, though, had its fair share of bumps. The Wildcats started the 2018 season with a win before losing their next five games. In 2019, they were blown out by Auburndale in Week 2. But each time, they responded.
The team won its final three games in 2018 to earn its first playoff berth since 2013, and Blair-Taylor won its opening-round playoff game in 2019, the program’s first postseason victory since 2011.
In each season under Nehring, the Wildcats’ record has improved: 4-6 in 2018, 8-3 in 2019 and 8-0 this year.
“We wanted to make sure that who we wanted to be didn’t change just because there were short-term setbacks,” Nehring said. “I think our kids believe in that. They stuck with us. We stuck with who we wanted to be.”
That rang especially true in a season marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While multiple teams throughout the Coulee Region had weeks lost to the virus, Blair-Taylor managed to play every week it intended to. Looking back, Nehring again praised the players for their perseverance.
“Every day could have been our last day,” he said.
But the Wildcats were able to press on, and they only improved over the course of the season, outscoring their opponents 155-15 over their final four games.
Brandenburg finished with 862 yards and 14 touchdowns on 162 carries, good enough for AP all-state honorable mention. Fremstad, a junior, completed 87 of 144 passes for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns against seven interceptions while spreading the ball around to seniors Kyle Steien (28 catches, 432 yards, three TDs), Alec Reismann (12 catches, 305 yards, three TDs) and Waldera (24 catches, 295 yards, six TDs).
Nehring and his staff got together last week for their annual version of Nehring’s first meeting with Eide. And while this year’s evaluation was certainly different than the one ahead of the 2018 season, the process remained the same as the team looks not only to continue its winning ways but also to find replacements for a talented senior class.
“What did we accomplish? What’s the culture of our program? And then how does that impact our offseason goals?” Nehring said. “... And then in January, we’ll start all over again.”
