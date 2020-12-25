Tribune Fall Football Coach of the Year: Andy Nehring guides Blair-Taylor to undefeated season

That rang especially true in a season marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While multiple teams throughout the Coulee Region had weeks lost to the virus, Blair-Taylor managed to play every week it intended to. Looking back, Nehring again praised the players for their perseverance.

“Every day could have been our last day,” he said.

But the Wildcats were able to press on, and they only improved over the course of the season, outscoring their opponents 155-15 over their final four games.

Brandenburg finished with 862 yards and 14 touchdowns on 162 carries, good enough for AP all-state honorable mention. Fremstad, a junior, completed 87 of 144 passes for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns against seven interceptions while spreading the ball around to seniors Kyle Steien (28 catches, 432 yards, three TDs), Alec Reismann (12 catches, 305 yards, three TDs) and Waldera (24 catches, 295 yards, six TDs).

Nehring and his staff got together last week for their annual version of Nehring’s first meeting with Eide. And while this year’s evaluation was certainly different than the one ahead of the 2018 season, the process remained the same as the team looks not only to continue its winning ways but also to find replacements for a talented senior class.

“What did we accomplish? What’s the culture of our program? And then how does that impact our offseason goals?” Nehring said. “... And then in January, we’ll start all over again.”

