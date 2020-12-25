Tribune Fall Football Player of the Year: Caledonia's Eli King a true triple threat

CALEDONIA, Minn. — For the record, Eli King gets more of a rush by scoring a big touchdown than he does finishing off an alley-oop on a fast break.
The touchdown, the Caledonia High School junior reasons, is more important in a game with fewer possessions than a dunk is in a game with many more.
"It's kind of the same feeling," King said. "It's hard to compare them, but I think a touchdown is a lot bigger than one dunk.
"I feel like the touchdown helps your team more."
Both, however, turn momentum quickly, and King has become the local expert in that during his career with the Warriors.
Whether it's making would-be tacklers look foolish with a cut to his right or left — possibly a spin move — or timing his jump perfectly to catch the ball, slam it and bring his teammates to their feet, King does it better than any high school player in the Coulee Region.
So when King switched from wide receiver to quarterback after last season, the danger level for opponents skyrocketed. Instead of catching passes periodically and making them work as hard as they possibly could to keep him out of the end zone on kickoffs and punts, King was going to touch the ball on every Caledonia snap.
The ability to take advantage of that is what makes King the Tribune's fall football player of the year during a season that limited his team to three games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
King played 10 quarters for the Warriors, whose 3-0 performance extended the nation's longest current winning streak to 71 games, and he was responsible for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Yes, as a passer, rusher and return man, King gave his team more than 100 yards per quarter as a true triple threat.
And while doing all of that, he decided his collegiate future will be spent as a basketball player.
The football scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Stanford, Minnesota, Penn State, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska and Missouri are no longer in play for King, who now weighs basketball offers from Stanford, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Marquette and Northern Iowa and anyone else who enters the fray.
"I've just always liked (basketball) a little more," said King, whose older brothers Owen (Winona State) and Noah (Kirkwood Community College) went into college basketball after their impressive careers as Caledonia quarterbacks. "That's what it came down to."
King will still play another season of football, but he set the bar for expectations pretty high even if he only played 10 quarters after sitting the entire second half in a 66-7 win over Dover-Eyota.
He passed for 592 yards, rushed for 201 and had kickoff and punt returns that totaled 280. He passed for eight TDs, rushed for four and returned one kickoff and one punt to the end zone.
That means King had a hand in 1,073 yards and 14 touchdowns in those 10 quarters. That's 107.3 yards and 1.4 touchdowns per quarter after doing the simple math.
Those numbers and video of how he accumulated them certainly would have motivated more schools to pursue King as a football player, especially with them coming after a position change.
While King grew up as a quarterback, he switched to wide receiver upon joining the varsity program. He caught 50 passes for 958 yards and scored 27 touchdowns — 21 receiving and six on returns — while helping the Warriors win their fifth straight MSHSL Class AA championship as a sophomore.
That experience did nothing but help King when he went back to his original spot. A chunk of his preparation was created through catching so many passes from his brother, Noah.
"We talked a lot about routes and what the quarterback wanted the wide receivers to do," King said. "I think he really helped me understand what the wide receiver should be doing, which is important for the quarterback position."
King put his ability to learn and adapt on display for all while practicing for two weeks after the season was begun with a 26-8 victory over visiting P-E-M. He rushed for two touchdowns, passed for another and ran a kickoff back for another, but he was also intercepted twice.
"I thought there was a lot of growth that you could see from Game 1 just to Game 2," Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte said. "I've said many times how important that P-E-M game was for us and how it showed us where we needed to get better.
"Eli went out and got better, and I think him being able to talk about things with (senior teammate) Isiah (Reinhart) and his brothers certainly helped. And as a coach, it's always great to hear the guys talking about routes and coverages. We want everyone to become better football players, and having that kind of communication is the way to do it."
King didn't turn the ball over against Dover-Eyota or Chatfield and engineered a 59-point first half before sitting the final two quarters against the Eagles. He passed for four touchdowns and rushed for a fifth against the Gophers.
But King wants to do much more next season. While his long-term focus shifts more toward basketball, he doesn't plan on cutting back on becoming a better football player.
"A lot of the training I do with weights and everything else helps me with football as much as it does basketball," he said. "I can't wait for what I hope is a normal season next year because we have some things we want to do as a team."
