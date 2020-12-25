Tribune Fall Football Player of the Year: Caledonia's Eli King a true triple threat

"I thought there was a lot of growth that you could see from Game 1 just to Game 2," Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte said. "I've said many times how important that P-E-M game was for us and how it showed us where we needed to get better.

"Eli went out and got better, and I think him being able to talk about things with (senior teammate) Isiah (Reinhart) and his brothers certainly helped. And as a coach, it's always great to hear the guys talking about routes and coverages. We want everyone to become better football players, and having that kind of communication is the way to do it."

King didn't turn the ball over against Dover-Eyota or Chatfield and engineered a 59-point first half before sitting the final two quarters against the Eagles. He passed for four touchdowns and rushed for a fifth against the Gophers.

But King wants to do much more next season. While his long-term focus shifts more toward basketball, he doesn't plan on cutting back on becoming a better football player.

"A lot of the training I do with weights and everything else helps me with football as much as it does basketball," he said. "I can't wait for what I hope is a normal season next year because we have some things we want to do as a team."

