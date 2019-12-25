Tribune Football Co-Coach of the Year: Caledonia's Carl Fruechte wants football to be special for his players

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Carl Fruechte has always been more than just a coach to his players on the Caledonia High School football team.

To some, he’s a second father. To others, he’s a guidance counselor, a mentor.

For Fruechte, that is why he does it.

Sure, winning games is fun — and Caledonia has done a lot of winning with Fruechte on the sidelines — but it’s always been about taking these young athletes and preparing them for life.

“If you just coach for football, I think you are wrong,” Fruechte said minutes after the Warriors clinched their straight fifth straight MSHSL Class AA state title. “We want to make a difference in their lives.”

It’s one of the many reasons why Fruechte is the Tribune’s co-coach of the year, sharing the honor with Prairie du Chien’s Cory Koenig.

It’s the third straight year Fruechte has earned the honor.

“It’s very humbling to be recognized,” Fruechte said. “I just feel real blessed and honored. As a staff, we just try to do the best that we can. It’s difficult in this day of age. Just really humbled.”

This season, the Warriors (14-0) were unbeatable — again.