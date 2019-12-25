Tribune Football Co-Coach of the Year: Caledonia's Carl Fruechte wants football to be special for his players

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Carl Fruechte has always been more than just a coach to his players on the Caledonia High School football team.
To some, he’s a second father. To others, he’s a guidance counselor, a mentor.
For Fruechte, that is why he does it.
Sure, winning games is fun — and Caledonia has done a lot of winning with Fruechte on the sidelines — but it’s always been about taking these young athletes and preparing them for life.
“If you just coach for football, I think you are wrong,” Fruechte said minutes after the Warriors clinched their straight fifth straight MSHSL Class AA state title. “We want to make a difference in their lives.”
It’s one of the many reasons why Fruechte is the Tribune’s co-coach of the year, sharing the honor with Prairie du Chien’s Cory Koenig.
It’s the third straight year Fruechte has earned the honor.
“It’s very humbling to be recognized,” Fruechte said. “I just feel real blessed and honored. As a staff, we just try to do the best that we can. It’s difficult in this day of age. Just really humbled.”
This season, the Warriors (14-0) were unbeatable — again.
Led by senior quarterback Noah King and a spoil in riches when it comes to offensive playmakers in the forms of receivers Eli King, Cole Kronebusch and Donnie Lakey and a defense that smothered opponents, the Warriors extended their winning streak to 68 games — the nation’s longest current one — with another perfect season. They outscored opponents 545-86 and did not allow a first-quarter touchdown until the state semifinals against Barnesville.
In the state tournament, they outscored their opponents 125-26, capping it off with a 26-0 shutout over Minneapolis North in the state title game. It was the fifth straight title for the Warriors, becoming just the second school in the state of Minnesota to win five straight state football titles. It was also their 11th state title overall, tying Eden Prairie for the most in state history.
“I’m proud of every single one of them,” Fruechte said. “Some played a lot, some didn’t play as much, some didn’t play at all, but that doesn’t matter. What matters is that they worked hard and they did it the right way. They are just great people and I’m proud of all of them, because again, I get it where sometimes people get tired of all this cheesy stuff. But I’m also sick and tired of the other end of the world.
“You get these big-time coaches that want to rip on everything and be negative. We’re proud of what these guys accomplished. They may not recognize what they’ve done right now, but 10-15 years down the road they’re going to. That’s one thing our coaching staff never wants to lose track of.”