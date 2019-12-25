Tribune Football Co-Coach of the Year: PdC's Cory Koenig turned tough situation into historic season

“The recognition means a couple of things,” Koenig said. “It means that I’m surrounded by great people, have a bunch of great kids in our program, (and) we have an outstanding coaching staff.

“It means we have a great community. And I think the other thing is that it shows over the past few years what Prairie du Chien football has done must be getting noticed a little bit. We have had a pretty good run here in the last four or five years.”

But this year it all came together.

Starting with the season opener, it was apparent to Koenig that he had a special group. With all those question marks on offense and Koenig’s first game as coach, the Blackhawks found themselves trailing Aquinas 6-0 after the Blugolds scored with less than three minutes left in regulation. But the young Blackhawks didn’t blink and responded with a 66-yard scoring drive capped off by senior quarterback Dylan Coleman’s 15-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Mason Kramer with just over a minute remaining.

It was an exciting start to the Koenig Era.