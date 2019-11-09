Craig Kusick’s name has been on top of the UW-La Crosse football record books for most touchdown passes in a season since he tossed 25 as a junior during the 1994 season.
Until Saturday, that is.
Sophomore quarterback Evan Lewandowski threw five first-half touchdowns to give him 27 on the season as he and the Eagles rolled over UW-Eau Claire 42-7 in a WIAC game on Senior Day at Veterans Memorial Field.
Lewandowski tied the record on the first play of the second quarter when he dropped a dime off his back foot right into the arms of Cole Spieker on fourth-and-14 for a 36-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 Eagles (6-3, 4-2).
It was the second consecutive drive the two connected for six. They also connected on a 13-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Lewandowski broke the record thanks to a great effort from Jake Simuncak, who dodged two tacklers after hauling the pass on a wide receiver bubble screen for the 21-yard score and the record.
In the first half alone, Lewandowski completed 21 of 26 passes for 268 yards and five touchdowns.
But that wasn’t the only record broken on Saturday.
Spieker finished with 16 receptions, breaking the single game mark of 15 set by Joel Oxton in 2016. He had 10 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone.
Unfortunately, due to technical problems within the UW-L stats department full statistics were not available.
Defensively, the Blugolds (3-6, 1-5) simply had no answer for the constant pass rush schemed up by defensive coordinator Matt Janus. The Blugolds first five offensive possessions netted negative 11 yards. They finished the first half with 5 yards of total offense and didn’t pick up a first down until 2:35 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles will finish off their season when they travel to Stevens Point for a 1 p.m. game Saturday.
Coach Mike Schmidt declined comment and made players unavailable to the Tribune after the game.