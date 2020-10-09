WATCH NOW -- High school football: De Soto debuts with win over Onalaska Luther

DE SOTO — If there was a big play to make at The Pit on Friday night, the De Soto High School football team made it.
That didn't always mean a positive impact on the Pirates, but the positives definitely outweighed the negatives in a 26-8 victory over Onalaska Luther.
De Soto (1-0) returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first half and answered the Knights' lone touchdown with a safety in the fourth quarter to highlight its first victory of the season.
"We made big-time plays when we needed them," senior lineman Cezar Garcia said. "There were some sloppy things that we need to fix, but we buckled down when we had to."
The Pirates made life tough on Onalaska Luther quarterback Dillon Yang and used those big plays to set the tone and seize back momentum after the Knights' only touchdown drive.
De Soto also put the Knights (1-2) in a quick hole to rattle them after being shut out by River Ridge last week.
"We knew from the get-go that stopping Yang was the top priority after watching film from Week 1," De Soto coach Ev Wick said. "We wanted to take them out of their comfort zone and slow him down."
Yang completed 10 of 20 passes for 113 yards and gained just 29 yards on 18 rushing attempts as the Pirates made regular stops behind the line of scrimmage.
The Knights only gained 64 rushing yards on 37 attempts, but Yang did put together a big run on a fake punt in the third quarter to put a little pressure on De Soto.
His 44-yard gain after taking a short snap on the punt gave the Knights a first down at the De Soto 26. Yang soon scored on a 1-yard plunge, then converted the two-point conversion to cut De Soto's lead to 18-8 with 3 minutes, 52 seconds left in the third.
Support Local Journalism
"That gave them some momentum, and you could see some of our guys get a little bummed out," Garcia said. "But that made us play harder, I think. More like we did in the first quarter."
Running back Jacob Kurszewski and quarterback Alex Scoville gave the Pirates a 12-0 first-quarter lead after two possessions. Scoville's run — a 41-yarder on a second-and-21 snap — followed a Luther fumble.
The advantage grew to 18 points after the Pirates stopped the Knights on a second-quarter drive and forced a punt. Junior Josh Boardman blocked the punt, and Garcia scooped up the ball and dashed to the end zone.
"We both had the rush edge," Boardman said of the duo. "We like to get to punts like that and did tonight, but I set him up, and he finished it.
"That was huge."
Boardman also figured into jump starting the Pirates after the Knights scored their touchdown.
First, he stopped Yang 7 yards behind the scrimmage on a first-down snap from Luther's 11. On third-and-15 form the 6, a snap to Yang bounced off his hands. As he scrambled to pick up the ball and run with it, sophomore Bryce Grelle made initial contact, and Boardman finished him off in the end zone for a safety and 20-8 lead.
"We tried to (snap) on two, but there was some miscommunication," Onalaska Luther coach Matt Schiebel said. "That was a tough play for us because we had just scored a few minutes before that."
Scoville put the finishing touch on the victory by connecting with sophomore Evan Pedretti on a 19-yard touchdown completion in the corner of the end zone on a fourth-and-9 play in the fourth quarter.
Scoville passed for 52 yards and rushed for a team-high 69. He also intercepted on of Yang's passes.
"That six weeks of practice we've had and no game to play wasn't easy," Wick said. "I told (the players) to feel lucky they are out here because not everyone is.
"There are a lot of people jealous of us playing right now. I was on the other side of that the last two weeks, but getting down her to play is awesome for the kids."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!