WATCH NOW -- High school football: De Soto debuts with win over Onalaska Luther

First, he stopped Yang 7 yards behind the scrimmage on a first-down snap from Luther's 11. On third-and-15 form the 6, a snap to Yang bounced off his hands. As he scrambled to pick up the ball and run with it, sophomore Bryce Grelle made initial contact, and Boardman finished him off in the end zone for a safety and 20-8 lead.

"We tried to (snap) on two, but there was some miscommunication," Onalaska Luther coach Matt Schiebel said. "That was a tough play for us because we had just scored a few minutes before that."

Scoville put the finishing touch on the victory by connecting with sophomore Evan Pedretti on a 19-yard touchdown completion in the corner of the end zone on a fourth-and-9 play in the fourth quarter.

Scoville passed for 52 yards and rushed for a team-high 69. He also intercepted on of Yang's passes.

"That six weeks of practice we've had and no game to play wasn't easy," Wick said. "I told (the players) to feel lucky they are out here because not everyone is.

"There are a lot of people jealous of us playing right now. I was on the other side of that the last two weeks, but getting down her to play is awesome for the kids."

