WATCH NOW: High school football -- La Crosse Aquinas beats Westby to improve to 3-0 for first time since 2008

With the win, the Blugolds, who are averaging 43.3 points per game, improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2008.

“That’s crazy to me,” Flottmeyer said. “You know, a couple years ago, we were losing, we could barely win a game. We barely had enough guys, really, playing. We had to forfeit a couple years ago.

“And now we have guys that can play both ways, and this is just a big moment for us, big one for the school.”

Flottmeyer continued his impressive start to the season by completing 10 of his 16 passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns. Most of those passes went to Miskowski, who had six catches for 120 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’ve been working on my speed for awhile, but really, I mean, Jackson just put the ball in the right places,” Miskowski said.

Meanwhile, Aquinas was balanced on the ground. Junior Joe Penchi led the way with 72 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while senior Will Cambio — who left the game early in the second half with a knee injury — added 46 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Sophomore Calvin Hargrove, who spelled Cambio in the second half, added 44 yards on 12 carries while also making key stops on the defensive side of the ball.