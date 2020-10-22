WATCH NOW: High school football -- La Crosse Aquinas, West Salem enter big game on high notes

The Aquinas High School football team never provided West Salem for much of a challenge the five seasons they played together in the MVC.
The Blugolds lost four of those games by an average of 32 points and forfeited the other.
But that is expected to change when the two teams meet in West Salem on Friday night.
That’s not to say Aquinas (3-0) will be cocky when it takes the field after winning three games in a row. There were some impressive things for the Blugolds to see while the Panthers (1-1) pushed Onalaska in a 15-13 loss and beat Tomah 28-14.
“When you win a couple games, you get a little confidence,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. “But we’re pretty good — our staff is pretty good — as getting the guys to put that behind them and get ready for what’s next.
“But anytime you can stack success, you want to do it, right?”
Friday night’s 7 p.m. game will give both teams that opportunity with an expanded crowd at West Salem. Temporary bleachers are being installed in the end zones to allow for social distancing after the school decided to allow high school students to attend the Homecoming game.
The Panthers should also have confidence after beating the Timberwolves last week to end a 13-game losing streak, and that makes this a fun matchup.
Sophomore quarterback Brett McConkey had an impressive first start by passing for 114 yards and rushing for 56. More importantly, he was on target when the Panthers needed him to be in the second half, and junior wide receiver Jack Hehli made Tomah pay with three catches during a key touchdown drive.
They will provide the Aquinas defense with a challenge.
“I think that quarterback change they made worked out for them,” Lee said. “And that receiver is a big guy and really good, so we will have to know where he is. He made some big plays for them.”
The victory over Tomah meant a lot to the Panthers, but coach Justin Jehn said it simply gives his team a fresh start and solid place from which to build.
“That’s what we have to do; build on it,” Jehn said. “We are, by no means, at the top of the pile. It was great for us and great for the kids to get a win, but we (previously) dug ourselves a hole, and we’re still trying to get out of it.”
Aquinas quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer will try to pour dirt on that hole. The sophomore will push the West Salem secondary after completing 25 of 40 passes for 396 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception so far.
Jehn can take some comfort in the way the Panthers defended the pass the first two weeks, but this challenge will be different.
West Salem was supposed to play Onalaska in Week 1, but that game was postponed a couple of weeks. It still ended up being West Salem’s first game, but it did rather well against Onalaska quarterback Ayden Larson.
“I think it helps that we have played against an Onalaska and a Tomah team that threw it a lot,” Jehn said. “But we always pride ourselves defensively on being able to get to the quarterback, and that’s what we will have to do in this game.”
Lee, whose offensive line is missing a couple of starters due to injuries, knows the line of scrimmage will play a big part in which team walks away with the victory.
“We have had a meniscus pandemic at Aquinas, and that’s had an impact on our offensive line,” he said. “We know we have to keep Jackson clean to do the things we want to do.”
The Blugolds will also likely be without senior running back Will Cambio, who was injured in last week’s win at Westby. Cambio rushed for 354 yards and scored seven touchdowns before his injury.
If Cambio doesn’t play — Lee said that is the likely scenario — the load will be shared, possibly with more two-back formations that Aquinas has used to this point.
Sophomore Calvin Hargrove took Cambio’s place last week and responded with 44 yards on 12 carries, but Aquinas also has junior Joe Penchi (24 carries-197 yards, 4 TDs) to lean on.
Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
