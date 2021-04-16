WATCH NOW: High school football--Holmen overwhelms Sparta for big victory

He pushed his way through the back row, plopped down on one knee and got a good look at the monitor for analysis. Barnett pointed at the screen for emphasis to break down what went wrong and how he took a bad angle on the tackle. The play was watched by the defenders over and over until the group broke and turned back to the game.

"He is a leader and leads by example, and that's why he can say that he took the bad angle on that play," Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said. "That stuff happens. There are no perfect players in the world, but he's going to always be there to rally everyone if something bad like that does happen."

It was one of the few bad things that happened to the Vikings in what was anticipated by many to be a close game.

Junior Breken Turner rushed for 106 yards, senior Nathan Nevala for 101, and each of them scored one touchdown. Barnett rushed for two scores and picked up 45 yards on nine carries as Holmen beat Sparta for the first time since 2017.

The Vikings gained all 395 of their yards on the ground, and put the defensive clamps on the Spartans until late in the game. Junior Nick Kent, who was two weeks removed from a 219-yard rushing performance against Logan, was held to 22 yards on 11 attempts, and the dangerous Corbin Hauser was dropped for minus-18 yards on three attempts.