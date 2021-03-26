WATCH NOW: High school football--Holmen shuts Logan down in second half for 21-6 win

The Holmen High School football team's defense was ready to play Friday night.
That didn't necessarily mean that Logan didn't have a chance to beat the Vikings in its first game of a unique season, but it quickly learned how difficult that would be.
Junior quarterback Josh Waite completed a couple of long passes to keep the Rangers moving early, but linebacker Sam Barnett and his teammates quickly took those — and anything else the Rangers wanted to do — away in Holmen's 21-6 victory at Swanson Field.
"They were fantastic," Logan coach Casey Knoble said of the Vikings. "I was hoping we could run the ball better, but they didn't let us, and that was a real key.
"They made us one-dimensional and then did a good job of changing coverages and doing things we weren't prepared for. They were in Josh's face all night, and that made everything hard."
Holmen (1-0) made it difficult for Waite to find open receivers and stuffed just about every handoff at the line of scrimmage. The Rangers (0-1) gained 17 rushing yards on 22 attempts and had just 25 total yards in the second half.
The Vikings scored once in each of the first three quarters and finished the game with starting quarterback and linebacker Ryland Wall standing on the sideline with a left arm injury that may have ended his season.
Wall, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior, was injured while finishing a 13-yard run for a first down on the third play of the third quarter. Wall took a shot on his left arm from behind as he hit the turf.
"I tried to plant with the arm, and I think someone came in behind me," said Wall, who carried nine times for 101 yards and went 61 yards for a second-quarter score that gave the Vikings a 14-6 lead. "There was a lot of pressure on it, and it just felt weird."
Wall was having the arm X-rayed after the game but didn't express much optimism about playing again this season. Holmen has four games remaining.
Junior Luke LeClaire replaced Wall, scored two touchdowns, and rushed for a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He also fit in well within a rushing attack that put up 338 yards with big contributions from junior Braedon Graw (99 yards), senior Nathan Nevala (82 yards) and junior Brekan Turner (42 yards).
But defense is what won the game for the Vikings, who allowed two second-half first downs and five Logan plays to gain positive yards.
"We just try to go out there play fast and physical," said Barnett, who sacked Waite twice — once for an 11-yard loss — in the first half. "They have big running backs, and all we wanted to do with them was tackle them low and hit them hard."
The Rangers scored their lone touchdown with the aid of a big pass play.
Waite connected with junior Ryan Bye on a 62-yard completion that gave them a first down at the Holmen 8-yard line. Junior Martell Owens followed with a touchdown run on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to cut Holmen's early lead to 7-6 with 2:28 left in the first quarter.
The Rangers had 94 yards after that touchdown run and managed just 69 the rest of the game.
"We knew they were going to be solid because we have a lot of guys who can play over there," Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said of his defense. "It was speed. If you watch our guys run sideline to sideline you see it.
"On top of that, Barnett's an animal, (Kaden) Banks has a motor, and our coverage was really good other than the one (62-yard pass play) early."
The Vikings didn't finish drives the way they wanted to the rest of the game, but they answered that touchdown with a quick possession to get the momentum back.
Graw followed a penalty with a 7-yard gain before Nevala spun to the ground after picking up 1 and moving the ball to the Holmen 39 for a third-and-7 snap.
Wall took that snap and started left before finding a running lane back to his right. He raced to the end zone for a 61-yard score that gave the Vikings a 14-6 lead after senior Spencer Malone kicked his second extra point.
The Vikings move on to a 7 p.m. game against Central (1-0) at Logan next Thursday. The Rangers also play at home on Thursday, hosting a 1 p.m. kickoff against Sparta (0-1).
