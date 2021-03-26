WATCH NOW: High school football--Holmen shuts Logan down in second half for 21-6 win

Wall, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior, was injured while finishing a 13-yard run for a first down on the third play of the third quarter. Wall took a shot on his left arm from behind as he hit the turf.

"I tried to plant with the arm, and I think someone came in behind me," said Wall, who carried nine times for 101 yards and went 61 yards for a second-quarter score that gave the Vikings a 14-6 lead. "There was a lot of pressure on it, and it just felt weird."

Wall was having the arm X-rayed after the game but didn't express much optimism about playing again this season. Holmen has four games remaining.

Junior Luke LeClaire replaced Wall, scored two touchdowns, and rushed for a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He also fit in well within a rushing attack that put up 338 yards with big contributions from junior Braedon Graw (99 yards), senior Nathan Nevala (82 yards) and junior Brekan Turner (42 yards).

But defense is what won the game for the Vikings, who allowed two second-half first downs and five Logan plays to gain positive yards.

"We just try to go out there play fast and physical," said Barnett, who sacked Waite twice — once for an 11-yard loss — in the first half. "They have big running backs, and all we wanted to do with them was tackle them low and hit them hard."