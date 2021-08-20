WATCH NOW: High school football--La Crosse Logan overpowers, shuts out Eau Claire Memorial

It was a play that worked so many times that it had to be tried again.
The Logan High School football team had three players take at least one snap the first time they had the ball, and direct snaps — especially those to senior Sam Veenstra — were taking gashes out of the Eau Claire Memorial defense.
So when the Rangers needed a big play late in the fourth quarter, they called Veenstra's number. He plowed straight ahead for 5 yards until reached the end zone and sent his team's confidence soaring while scoring the final touchdown in a 13-0 nonconference win at Swanson Field on Friday.
Not only did Logan pull out a win over a team that many likely considered the favorite, it did so while shutting Memorial out with solid defense from the line to the secondary.
"I'm still kind of amazed (at the overall performance)," Logan coach Casey Knoble said. "We watched (the Old Abes) on film and, boy, they have some receivers, and the quarterback throws on a line.
"But we put pressure on him all night and got him off his mark. It's a lot tougher to throw then."
Senior Tyson Allen completed 10 of 22 attempts for 79 yards and was intercepted twice. That did little to balance a rushing attack that lost 11 yards on 12 carries as the Rangers set the tone early and gave the Old Abes nothing consistently.
Memorial gained 70 yards on one second-quarter drive that ended when senior Curtis Leaver stopped Reese Woerner short of the marker on a fourth-and-7 snap from Logan's 21-yard line.
Logan won the game by piecing together a 79-yard touchdown drive the first time it had the ball and a 40-yard drive that was capped by Veenstra's scoring run with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left.
"We were way more physical than they were when we ran that (direct snap)," Veenstra said. "We got them off the ball, and I'm not a big guy or a fast guy, but if you give me a little hole, I can get through it.
"I love that stuff. I love it when we run power."
While the Rangers had built plenty of confidence by that drive, building a cushion made them more comfortable with their position.
"That changed a lot," Logan senior defensive lineman Martell Owens said of Veenstra's touchdown. "We had a better lead, and we could just go out there and play. If they came back and scored a touchdown, we were still OK."
Owens anchored the defensive pressure up front, and guys like Veenstra and senior Noah Gschwind filled gaps and made stops behind him. Sophomore Johnny Leaver, who also took some snaps and picked up some key yards, led the secondary by intercepting two of Allen's passes.
"I thought our (defensive) backs did a great job of keeping things underneath them," Knoble said. "Johnny did a great job coming from the middle and had a couple of picks and could have had a third one.
"We had good pressure, our backs sat in good zone, and coach (Brock) Harney did a great job and mixing things up."
The Rangers clung to their 7-0 lead — Ryan Bye capped Logan's first possession with a 5-yard touchdown run — and used that defense to set up their final touchdown.
A punt by Isaiah Denning gave the Old Abes the ball on their own 15-yard line with 32.3 seconds left in the third quarter. Allen ran for no gain on first down, and Gschwind sacked him for a 5-yard loss on second. Veenstra then stopped Allen for a 1-yard loss to force a punt.
The Rangers picked up three first downs on the next possession and held the ball for nearly five minutes before Veenstra's touchdown. Sophomore Eli Reynolds converted one third down with a 5-yard run, and Memorial helped Logan by jumping offsides on another third-down snap.
Reynolds carries 28 times for 123 yards.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX