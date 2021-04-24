WATCH NOW: High school football--La Crosse Logan wins back the Ark of Victory by beating Central

There was a long list of things that the Logan High School football team was going to have to do to beat Central on Friday.

Some of them were more likely than others, but two of them were going to be very difficult.

Could the Rangers find a way to move the ball consistently and limit the Riverhawls’ explosive offense? And could they make life tough — or at least uncomfortable — for Central quarterback Mason Herlitzke, who had 11 touchdown runs and nine touchdown passes in four games?

Anything seems possible when the Ark of Victory is on the line, and Logan made both of those things a reality in a 20-10 win over the Riverhawks, who had beaten all four of their opponents in the alternate season by at least 10 points.

The Rangers (2-3) were physical, they were opportunistic, and they ended their season on the biggest note possible by winning possession of the Ark for the first time since 2016.

“I don’t think it’s possible for us to end the season in a better way,” Logan coach Casey Knoble said. “This was a tough season, and I’m not talking about wins and losses, but more COVID(-19) stuff. It felt like two seasons in one, and it’s nice that the joy we feel right now can overtake all of that.”