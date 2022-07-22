WATCH NOW: High school football--Onalaska Luther balances fun, focus at summer practice

ONALASKA — At Onalaska Luther High School’s practice field in Onalaska on Thursday, the Knights football team ran through all the drills one would expect to see at a summer workout.

Linemen took turns on the blocking sled. Wide receivers ran routes and caught passes from coaches. Defensive backs participated in a tip drill.

In a seven-on-seven drill, a breakdown in communication led to another occurrence not uncommon on the football field — push-ups.

But after coaches instructed the group to perform 10 push-ups, they joined their players in the constructive punishment, digging their hands into the grass and pressing their bodies into the air.

Near the end of practice, an assistant coach filled in on the offensive line and misinterpreted the snap count, jumping over the line of scrimmage. Before the next play, he made sure to complete his 10 push-ups in front of the team.

For senior running back Tanner Bass, the passion and commitment from Luther’s coaching staff is inspiring the Knights in their pursuit of a second straight WIAA playoff appearance this fall.

“It really shows that our coaches care. When the people who are teaching you really care, that means you have to step it up,” Bass said. “The coaches are really demonstrating that, so that means the leaders have to follow and everyone else has to follow.”

Leading the Knights is first-year head coach Jeff Komay, who was promoted in February after 15 years as an assistant with the team. In his first summer contact dates at the helm, Komay said that encouraging teamwork and developing camaraderie between the coaches and players is paramount.

“I’ve said it from the beginning, it’s no one group or one person’s program, it’s everybody’s team,” Komay said. “We’re going to celebrate the wins and learn from the losses, even with drills, too.”

Although there were some push-ups, there were also a lot of smiles among the 38 players present at Luther’s no-pads summer contact day. Komay expects to have between 40 and 45 players on the fall roster for Luther’s second season in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.

Whether it was lighthearted jawing after a missed catch or some laughs when a defensive back fell for a double move, the Knights managed to keep a cheerful vibe while maintaining discipline during practice.

“It’s always good to have fun with your teammates. You have to have that bond and build a relationship with everybody,” Bass said. “But when it comes to drills and everything, you have to focus up and practice and stay locked in.”

During a post-practice huddle, Komay praised his team’s jovial energy and encouraged them to balance focus and fun in the summer workouts.

“I think the smiles are the most important part, to be honest,” Komay said. “A football coach isn’t supposed to say that, but I think it’s pretty cool, as long as they’re disciplined along the way and they know when it’s time to work.”

The Knights pivoted between the practice field and the gymnasium for chalk talks on Thursday to limit prolonged exposure to the July heat. Along with the contact dates, the team lifts weights and takes part in a player-led conditioning program in the summer.

Another benefit of the contact days is developing a new leadership group for a team that lost its top rusher, passer and offensive lineman to graduation. Senior offensive lineman and linebacker Justin Miller, along with Bass, will step into a bigger role this season, but Miller also expects some of the younger players to contribute as well.

“We lost some really good leaders last year, but we have some really good senior leadership this year and some underclassmen that can step up and be really big for us,” Miller said.

Komay has led youth programs and has served as Luther’s offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, but this season will be his first as a high school head coach. A self-described “Friday night sideline junkie,” Komay said he’s itching for the season to kick off next month.

“I’m excited and nervous all rolled into one, and I’m really trying to rely on my experience. The assistant coaches are tremendous,” Komay said. “I’m going to lean on those guys to help keep my head on straight as we go, and I’m just super excited to continue what we started building last year.”