WATCH NOW: High school football--Shifts in attitude, work ethic get La Crosse Logan a quick win

The Logan High School football team found itself at a crossroads, of sorts, on Tuesday.
The Rangers were days away from opening a new season against a formidable opponent from Eau Claire Memorial, and things weren't going well in practice.
"Our turning point was Wednesday," Logan coach Casey Knoble said. "Our Tuesday practice was horrendous."
Knoble said coaches explained to the Rangers that they would "lose by 50" if they played the Old Abes way they were practicing, and it invoked change. There were no signs of Tuesday's practice with the way Logan played in Friday's 13-0 victory over Memorial at Swanson Field.
The Rangers moved the ball with consistency and brought a physical and aggressive defense to the table in holding the Old Abes to 68 total yards while keeping pressure on quarterback Tyson Allen and forcing him into turning the ball over twice.
"Let's just say that the first two weeks and two days (of practice), we were practicing flat," senior linebacker/running back Sam Veenstra said. "After practice on Tuesday, we talked to the guys and said, 'We aren't a big program and need everyone to step up.'
"On Wednesday, it was different. Everyone was focused, we were getting after it, and everyone hitting. That's how we won this game."
Sophomore Eli Reynolds rushed for 123 yards, and Ryan Bye and Veenstra scored touchdowns as the Rangers — with 34 players suited up — started the season as well as they could have hoped.
Senior defensive end Martell Owens was a menace, and Veenstra and senior Noah Gschwind machines at linebacker. Sophomore Johnny Leaver intercepted Allen twice, and senior Curtis Leaver made a big fourth-down stop to end Memorial's only real drive of the game in the second quarter.
Allen passed for 79 yards, and the Old Abes tried 12 running plays that lost 11. While the Rangers may have looked overmatched in pure numbers, they controlled everything the could possibly control during the game.
Memorial had four first downs — all on the same second-quarter drive — and wasn't allowed a bit of flow outside of a 70-yard drive that ended when Curtis Leaver stopped Reese Woerner 5 yards short of the marker on a fourth-and-7 snap from the Logan 21-yard line with 5:47 left in the second quarter.
Owens made an impact from the first possession to the last and was effective no matter where they lined up on the defensive line.
"I just knew I had to help no matter what position my team put me in," said Owens, who had a sack on the Old Abes' first snap of the game. "I had to get the tackle, sag, get up in the hole, whatever it took.
"I had to get to the quarterback and do it without second-guessing myself. A player plays, and that's what I had to do."
Logan also didn't second-guess its offensive approach, which was to let its offensive line work as hard as it could to spring Reynolds for consistent gains. The Rangers also implemented an effective direct snap to Veenstra, and that resulted in a big fourth-quarter touchdown that gave them some breathing room.
Logan was clinging to a 7-0 lead when Memorial forced a punt near the end of the third quarter. Isaiah Denning's 32-yard punt gave the Old Abes a first down at their own 15, and Allen was hit for no gain on first down.
Gschwind followed with a sack, and Veenstra dropped Allen for a 1-yard loss on third down. Memorial's punt gave the Rangers the ball at the Old Abes' 40.
Logan picked up three first downs — Reynolds had a nice 5-yard run on third-and-3, and memorial jumped offsides on a third-and-3 snap from the 10 — before the final direct snap to Veenstra resulted in a 5-yard touchdown run with 5:43 on the clock.
"That changed a lot," Owens said of Veenstra's touchdown. "We had a better lead, and we could just go out there and play. If they came back and scored a touchdown, we were still OK."
