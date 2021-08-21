WATCH NOW: High school football--Shifts in attitude, work ethic get La Crosse Logan a quick win

"I had to get to the quarterback and do it without second-guessing myself. A player plays, and that's what I had to do."

Logan also didn't second-guess its offensive approach, which was to let its offensive line work as hard as it could to spring Reynolds for consistent gains. The Rangers also implemented an effective direct snap to Veenstra, and that resulted in a big fourth-quarter touchdown that gave them some breathing room.

Logan was clinging to a 7-0 lead when Memorial forced a punt near the end of the third quarter. Isaiah Denning's 32-yard punt gave the Old Abes a first down at their own 15, and Allen was hit for no gain on first down.

Gschwind followed with a sack, and Veenstra dropped Allen for a 1-yard loss on third down. Memorial's punt gave the Rangers the ball at the Old Abes' 40.

Logan picked up three first downs — Reynolds had a nice 5-yard run on third-and-3, and memorial jumped offsides on a third-and-3 snap from the 10 — before the final direct snap to Veenstra resulted in a 5-yard touchdown run with 5:43 on the clock.

"That changed a lot," Owens said of Veenstra's touchdown. "We had a better lead, and we could just go out there and play. If they came back and scored a touchdown, we were still OK."

