WATCH NOW: High school football--Sparta powers past Mauston

“We really got out-physicaled tonight,” Mauston coach Roland Lehman said. “Some of that is us not having enough bodies to rotate in, and some of it is just (the Spartans) being bigger, stronger and faster than us. But I think it helps us rolling into conference play to have Tomah last week and Sparta this week.

“Hopefully this prepares us to play against more physical teams.”

Kent scored his touchdowns in the first, second and third quarters. He gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead with a 6-yard run, a 13-0 lead with a 29-yard run and a 39-6 advantage with a 38-yard run.

Mauston made its only run at the Spartans when quarterback Spenser Lehman directed a 65-yard scoring drive in the second quarter.

He completed a 12-yard pass to Brady Baldwin to start the drive and made two great throws after he was stopped for no gain on third-and-10 from the Sparta 39-yard line. The first was a 24-yarder on fourth down to Brock Massey and the second a 15-yarder to Carver Goodman in the end zone to cut Sparta’s lead to 13-6 with 5:47 left in the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles put themselves in position to tie when Massey — on the first of two picks — intercepted Laufenberg on Sparta’s next possession.