WATCH NOW: High school football--Sparta powers past Mauston

SPARTA — Sparta High School running back Nick Kent was successfully tackled 11 times on Monday night.
Never was it by one defender.
Kent ran through tacklers and over tacklers. He ran around them and away from them.
And while he wasn’t fed the football repeatedly, he was more than effective in leading the Spartans to a 39-14 nonconference victory over Mauston at Memorial Field.
Kent rushed 13 times for 112 yards and scored three touchdowns as Sparta (1-1) won for the first time this season and overwhelmed the Golden Eagles a week after they scored 46 points in a season-opening victory at Tomah.
“My mentality is like, ‘You’re gonna have to earn (a tackle),’” said Kent, who also caught a pass from quarterback Thomas Laufenberg and recovered an onside kick in the fourth quarter. “I’m going as hard as I can every time, and I’m not down until someone puts me down.”
It regularly took three or even four defenders — or multiple waves of tacklers — to put Kent on the ground Monday. He scored on runs of 6, 29 and 38 yards and opened up running opportunities for Laufenberg when he wasn’t passing the ball.
Laufenberg responded with some Kent-like runs of his own as the game progressed. He ran over multiple Golden Eagles — flattening one near the Sparta sideline — during one particular run late in the third quarter.
“We really got out-physicaled tonight,” Mauston coach Roland Lehman said. “Some of that is us not having enough bodies to rotate in, and some of it is just (the Spartans) being bigger, stronger and faster than us. But I think it helps us rolling into conference play to have Tomah last week and Sparta this week.
“Hopefully this prepares us to play against more physical teams.”
Kent scored his touchdowns in the first, second and third quarters. He gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead with a 6-yard run, a 13-0 lead with a 29-yard run and a 39-6 advantage with a 38-yard run.
Mauston made its only run at the Spartans when quarterback Spenser Lehman directed a 65-yard scoring drive in the second quarter.
He completed a 12-yard pass to Brady Baldwin to start the drive and made two great throws after he was stopped for no gain on third-and-10 from the Sparta 39-yard line. The first was a 24-yarder on fourth down to Brock Massey and the second a 15-yarder to Carver Goodman in the end zone to cut Sparta’s lead to 13-6 with 5:47 left in the second quarter.
The Golden Eagles put themselves in position to tie when Massey — on the first of two picks — intercepted Laufenberg on Sparta’s next possession.
That’s when junior Dain Pitsenbarger changed the complexion of the game for good with an interception of his own. Lehman tried to connect on a pass toward the left sideline on a third-and-7 snap, but Pitsenbarger not only hauled in the pass but made a nice move to get by the receiver and race to the end zone.
The touchdown was followed by a Chris Jacobs extra point and gave Sparta a 20-6 lead with 1:39 on the clock.
“That interception right before halftime took a lot of steam out of us,” Roland Lehman said. “It was just a mistake. We could have gotten to halftime pretty close, and then they came out and got another couple of scores.”
Sparta coach Adam Dow said he saw plenty of positive signs as the team put a 17-6 season opening loss at Baldwin-Woodville behind it. Kent had his big game behind a solid effort from the offensive line, and the defense made a handful of stops at and behind the line of scrimmage.
Laufenberg, a sophomore, also showed significant improvement in his second career start by completing 12 of 15 passes for 195 yards, a touchdown and the two interceptions. He also rushed 11 times for 63 yards.
“He made some mistakes, but he showed us exactly what he’s capable of,” Dow said of Laufenberg. “I think what I really enjoyed out of him is that he played loose.
“He had a couple interceptions, but that didn’t cause him to hang his head. He made some big plays with his arm, but what I really liked out of him was his physicality when he was running the ball. That’s a tough 1-2 punch when you have Kent and him running the ball like that.”
The Golden Raiders didn’t have much punch running the ball and relied on Spenser Lehman’s arm for most of their offense. He completed 12 of 27 passes for 171 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Massey caught three for 53 yards.
