WATCH NOW: High school football--West Salem fights off quick start by Logan

He burst through the right side, made one cut to his left and was gone.
The West Salem High School football team trailed spent nearly two quarters clinging to a seven-point lead before junior quarterback Brett McConkey gave the ball to his brother CJ on the Panthers' final drive of the third quarter.
The handoff followed a 39-yard pass completion to Andy Johnson was on first down from the Logan 41-yard line. When CJ McConkey reached the end zone for his second touchdown of the night to finally increase that lead, both sidelines changed a bit.
The play pumped up the visitors and deflated as the final score in a 21-7 MVC victory for the Panthers at Swanson Field on Friday.
The Rangers put West Salem on its heels with a touchdown drive to open the game but couldn't recapture the success as the Panthers turned the tables to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
"That's just big, and we need big plays out of him," West Salem coach Justin Jehn said of CJ McConkey, who had 13 carries for 118 yards and was also a disruptive force at linebacker throughout the night. "We can't grind out out the whole night, and that big play certainly gave us some momentum."
Logan (1-3, 0-2) had the momentum briefly after accepting the opening kickoff and putting together an impressive 78-yard touchdown drive against a defense that shut out its first two opponents.
Senior quarterback Josh Waite completed all four passes he attempted for 43 yards, and junior running back Eli Reynolds carried seven times for 17 yards as Logan ran 14 plays and held the ball until 4 minutes, 54 seconds remained in the quarter.
A 21-yard pass from Waite to Scott Grossbach gave the Rangers a first down at the 15, and Waite later converted a second-and-12 with a 15-yard run to the 2. Reynolds covered the rest of the distance on two carries.
Waite completed 12 of 24 passes for 121 yards, and Reynolds carried 21 times for 55 yards.
"We played without mistakes," Logan coach Casey Knoble said of the touchdown drive. "I think we moved the ball decent tonight, but on other drives, we ended up shooting ourselves in the foot and turning things into first-and-20 and second-and-20. We couldn't recover from those."
The Panthers recovered immediately from their sluggish start and needed just six plays to reach the end zone on a 69-yard drive. Brett McConkey completed a 35-yard pass to Johnson to put West Salem in the red zone, then hit Jack Hehli for a 9-yard touchdown pass.
The Panthers lined up to kick the extra point but tried a fake that didn't work, and Logan maintained a 7-6 lead. Jehn said the fact that the touchdown came on a pass was a big deal because the Panthers are trying to ramp up their passing game. Brett McConkey completed 8 of 12 passes for 132 yards — three completions for 90 yards to Johnson — and was intercepted twice.
A hold hamstrung the Rangers on their next possession, and CJ McConkey sacked Waite for a 6-yard loss to push the ball back to Logan's 5 and force a punt.
The Panthers started the ensuing drive at Logan's 44, moved to the 29 on a 17-yard completion to Hehli, then ran the ball four straight times. CJ McConkey scored on a second-and-4 snap from the 11 and ran over a defender at the goal line. Brett McConkey completed a conversion pass to Brennan Kennedy to give the Panthers a 14-7 lead with 9:39 left in the half.
And that's where the score sat until the big run late in the third quarter. Logan's Martell Owens forced an interception when he got his hand on a pass as it was thrown in the third quarter, and Avin Smith intercepted a West Salem pass early in the fourth, but the Rangers couldn't do anything with the ball either time.
Part of that was due to defensive lineman Ryan Nickles, who made stops behind the line of scrimmage on Logan's final two plays of the third quarter and first play of the fourth. He dropped Reynolds for an 11-yard loss on an attempted fake reverse pass the play after Smith's interception.
"All day at school, there was something different about him," CJ McConkey said of Nickles. "I think he was the only one who was completely ready to play today. You could tell that he was going to do something tonight, and he did."
