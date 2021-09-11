WATCH NOW: High school football--West Salem fights off quick start by Logan

A hold hamstrung the Rangers on their next possession, and CJ McConkey sacked Waite for a 6-yard loss to push the ball back to Logan's 5 and force a punt.

The Panthers started the ensuing drive at Logan's 44, moved to the 29 on a 17-yard completion to Hehli, then ran the ball four straight times. CJ McConkey scored on a second-and-4 snap from the 11 and ran over a defender at the goal line. Brett McConkey completed a conversion pass to Brennan Kennedy to give the Panthers a 14-7 lead with 9:39 left in the half.

And that's where the score sat until the big run late in the third quarter. Logan's Martell Owens forced an interception when he got his hand on a pass as it was thrown in the third quarter, and Avin Smith intercepted a West Salem pass early in the fourth, but the Rangers couldn't do anything with the ball either time.

Part of that was due to defensive lineman Ryan Nickles, who made stops behind the line of scrimmage on Logan's final two plays of the third quarter and first play of the fourth. He dropped Reynolds for an 11-yard loss on an attempted fake reverse pass the play after Smith's interception.

"All day at school, there was something different about him," CJ McConkey said of Nickles. "I think he was the only one who was completely ready to play today. You could tell that he was going to do something tonight, and he did."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

