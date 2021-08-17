WATCH NOW: High school football—'A true student of the game,' Quinn Servais shines on both sides of the ball for La Crosse Central

Quinn Servais has plenty to look forward to this season.
For one, the Central High School football team is coming off a 4-1 finish in the spring and returns a plethora of playmakers, including Servais for his senior year. Playing in the fall also brings a full slate of games after COVID-19 forced the alternate season to be condensed.
And while getting more opportunities to be on the field is exciting for Servais on its own, he’s just as eager for what comes with it — studying film, which he missed in the spring.
“It’s hard to watch when everyone’s only got so few games, no scrimmages or anything like that, practices aren’t recorded,” Servais said. “I worked with what I had, but this season we should have a lot more. And I’m really looking forward to that.”
That speaks to who Servais is as a player. He has the size (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) and athletic ability to be successful, but the mental side of his game separates him and allows him to be a force at both wide receiver and safety.
“He’s a true student of the game,” RiverHawks first-year coach Mitch Olson said. “He’s a 4.0 student, super smart kid. He takes the time to understand film and understand different offensive concepts that teams are throwing at us. He knows all about our offense. He doesn’t know just what the receivers are doing, he knows what all 11 guys on the offense are doing.
“I think part of what makes him so good is just his knowledge and understanding of the game.”
After his sophomore season was cut short by a broken collarbone, Servais said he gained valuable experience and confidence during his breakout junior campaign.
He was third on the team in tackles (24) and had two of Central’s four interceptions. He also led the team in receptions (20) while finishing second in receiving yards (196), a testament to how much the RiverHawks benefit from having him on the field.
Perhaps the only time Servais got a regular breather was on special teams, though he wishes he could be on more of those, too.
“It’s a struggle for us because we’re looking for ways to get him off the field and give him a rest because he’s doing it all for us,” Olson said.
“It’s amazing. I don’t think I could do it,” senior quarterback Mason Herltizke said of Servais playing nearly every down. “He’s always in the huddle huffing and puffing, and he says, ‘I gotta fight.’ And he fights to the end.”
Outside of special teams, most of Servais’ breaks came on offense last season, and Olson expects that will likely be the case again this fall. But that’s fine by Servais, who believes safety is the better of his two positions because it makes him think.
“I just feel like I can really use my brain and kind of coordinate everything that’s in front of me,” Servais said.
Servais said he watches about five hours of film every week, a key part of his preparation as Central frequently adjusts its coverage. Even Herlitzke has been impressed with his classmate’s ability to recognize offensive tendencies and adapt mid-game, and he points to an interception Servais had against Eau Claire North last season.
Before the play, Servais thought he saw a mismatch with the slot receiver, who released hard and straight off the line of scrimmage before the play was blown dead because of a penalty. But the Huskies proceeded to line up in the same formation, so Servais kept his eye on the slot receiver.
Sure enough, he released hard again. And with the outside receiver running a hitch to entice the corner, Servais knew a deep ball was coming and the play would be his to make, which is precisely what happened.
“There’s no better feeling than watching film and then (to) go out there in a game and call exactly what play they’re going to run, (to) know that you’re one step ahead,” Servais said.
His defensive knowledge also helps him on the other side of the ball as he works to find openings, while his size gives Herlitzke a good target and makes him difficult to bring down in the open field. What shouldn’t be overlooked, Olson said, is his physicality, particularly when it comes to blocking.
“He gets after people,” Olson said. “A lot of our shorter route concepts and stuff, he’s able just to be physical with kids and get done what we need to get done out on the perimeter.”
“That’s something I take pride in,” Servais added. “My brother always put it on me. ‘I could always block you,’ and all this and that, so it’s something you take pride in.”
And when adding in a number of returners, it appears the RiverHawks are positioned well for another strong season.
Senior linebackers Ethan Shepard and Hunter Hess, the team’s top two tacklers last season, are back. Herlitzke will command the offense again after totaling 20 touchdowns in his first year under center, and seniors Jackson Warren (14 catches, 270 yards, 3 TDs) and Porter Pretasky (14 catches, 185 yards, 6 TDs) join Servais at wide receiver.
Central, then, is highly anticipating its second season in just five months.
“It’s like Christmas twice a year,” Servais said.
