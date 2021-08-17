WATCH NOW: High school football—'A true student of the game,' Quinn Servais shines on both sides of the ball for La Crosse Central

“I just feel like I can really use my brain and kind of coordinate everything that’s in front of me,” Servais said.

Servais said he watches about five hours of film every week, a key part of his preparation as Central frequently adjusts its coverage. Even Herlitzke has been impressed with his classmate’s ability to recognize offensive tendencies and adapt mid-game, and he points to an interception Servais had against Eau Claire North last season.

Before the play, Servais thought he saw a mismatch with the slot receiver, who released hard and straight off the line of scrimmage before the play was blown dead because of a penalty. But the Huskies proceeded to line up in the same formation, so Servais kept his eye on the slot receiver.

Sure enough, he released hard again. And with the outside receiver running a hitch to entice the corner, Servais knew a deep ball was coming and the play would be his to make, which is precisely what happened.

“There’s no better feeling than watching film and then (to) go out there in a game and call exactly what play they’re going to run, (to) know that you’re one step ahead,” Servais said.