WATCH NOW: High school football—Bangor blasts Royall for seventh straight outright title

It played with purpose and the intensity and physicality that has become a trademark since this conference run began at the start of 2014. It manhandled the Panthers at the line of scrimmage.

"Our defense either stopped them or gave us the ball in great field position," Muellenberg said. "We couldn't have asked those guys to do more than they did tonight. The defense was amazing."

The Panthers (4-2, 4-2) were trying to force the Cardinals to share the SBC championship but couldn't get any traction after Bangor's Hank Reader blocked a punt at the end of Royall's first possession.

Reader scrambled to pick up the ball near the 14-yard line and returned it 11 yards to give Bangor a first down at the Royall 3. Two plays later, Mathieu Oesterle scored from the 1, and the Cardinals were rolling for good.

"We didn't even have a punt block on," Muellenberg said. "We rushed one just to make sure they can't stand back there all day, and for Hank to block and recover that to give us a short field ... boy, you talk about momentum."

Royall took exactly one snap in Bangor territory in the first half, and junior Trevor Horstman dragged Zephyr Turner down for a 3-yard loss to push the Panthers back to their side of the 50 on the that play.