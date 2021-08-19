WATCH NOW: High school football: Bangor handles Melrose-Mindoro in Todd Grant's head coaching debut

BANGOR — Todd Grant didn’t feel much different while directing the Bangor High School football team in his first game as its head coach. To him, Thursday night was comparable to the start of every other season he spent on the sidelines as an assistant.
It probably helped that the on-field product was comparable to those years.
Sure, there were typical Week 1 mistakes — a hold here, a bobbled snap there — but the offensive line set the tone and cleared lanes for the Cardinals’ ball carriers, who fought for 4-, 5-, and 6-yard gains before finding open space for longer runs. A sprinkled in pass kept the defense honest, while Bangor’s defense made timely plays of its own.
And it all added up to a familiar result as the Cardinals started the season with a 30-7 victory over nonconference foe Melrose-Mindoro, their 13th straight win over the Mustangs.
“It’s satisfying, but honestly it just feels like a new season,” Grant said. “I’m glad that these guys started off with a hard-fought win like that. I mean, there was nothing easy about tonight. The guys had to suck it up and reach deep — it was a hot night. A lot of guys going both ways and they had to come through, and they did.”
That started in the trenches, where Bangor’s offensive line paved the way for 324 rushing yards. Junior Tanner Jones (26 carries for 173 yards and a touchdown) and senior Mathieu Oesterle (23 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns) were the main beneficiaries and helped the Cardinals strike on the game’s opening possession.
Bangor went 80 yards on 12 plays, 11 of which were runs by either Jones or Oesterle, to go up 6-0 with 7 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first quarter. The only non-Jones or Oesterle carry was a 21-yard pass from senior quarterback Ashton Michek to senior Gunner Ellenburg to put the Cardinals in Melrose-Mindoro territory, and Jones finished the drive five plays later with a 3-yard touchdown run.
“They played very well,” Jones said of Bangor’s offensive line. “It’s great when you have a big guy like Trevor Horstman to run behind and they can’t see you, so it’s really fun having them up there.”
The Cardinals’ second possession was more of the same — but much quicker. After a 3-yard gain by Oesterle to start the drive, Jones broke loose for a 41-yard run. Oesterle scored just two plays later from 13 yards out, and a successful two-point conversion put Bangor in front 14-0 with 21.6 seconds left in the first quarter.
“I don’t know what these guys are feeding them over here, but a lot of these schools, they get some 6-(foot)-2, 250-pound kids. I don’t know where they get them all,” Mustangs coach Tory Lockington said. “But yeah, they’ve got big kids and they work hard, and you can just tell.
“They just push our guys back, and the running backs are patient and make good cuts. They’re a tough team to handle.”
Melrose-Mindoro had its chances, though.
It marched into Bangor territory on its first possession before a pair of holding penalties squashed its momentum. The Mustangs moved the ball to the Cardinals’ 25 after Bangor went up 14-0, but a bad shotgun snap — an issue throughout the night — ended in a turnover.
And after the Cardinals’ extended their lead to 20-0 via a 28-yard touchdown pass from Michek to junior Dustin McDonald, Melrose-Mindoro again moved into Bangor’s half of the field.
But a deep pass from sophomore quarterback Braydon Lockington went off the fingertips of senior Eddie Her, and Jones intercepted Lockington three plays later to secure a 20-point halftime lead for his team.
“We just kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Tory Lockington said. “Driving the ball, had a second-and-4, next thing you know it’s second-and-24. Threw a couple picks and had a fumble while we were driving, just kind of mental mistakes, first game things.”
Still, the Mustangs started the second half strong, and senior running back Raef Radcliffe broke multiple tackles on an option play that he took 45 yards for a touchdown.
The Cardinals nearly responded immediately as Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the Mel.-Min. 9. Bangor couldn’t find the end zone, but the defense forced a safety to push its lead to 22-7 with 8:33 left in the third quarter.
From there, though, the Cardinals’ offense hit a rut, including a stalled drive and a fumbled handoff. But the defense came through with a pair of interceptions, first by Oesterle and then by Michek, to keep the Mustangs at bay.
“It’s a lot of the same guys, so it wasn’t happening on offense, but then they turned around and made plays on defense,” Grant said. “... They just continued to play hard and play through and persevere through whatever wasn’t going well at the time.”
Bangor limited Melrose-Mindoro to 201 yards of offense, 117 of which came through the air from Braydon Lockington, and a 53-yard drive after Michek’s interception brought the game to its final score with 1:37 to play.
