Watch now: High school football: Behind defense and running back Luke Noel, West Salem tops Aquinas

WEST SALEM — After the West Salem High School football team totaled just 10 yards on its final three drives of the first half of Friday night’s game against Aquinas, it knew its first possession of the second half would be crucial.

The Panthers forced a fourth-down incompletion on the Blugolds’ drive that opened the third quarter and took over on their own 39-yard line up by three.

It took only three plays — all carries by sophomore running back Luke Noel — for West Salem to triple that lead.

Noel’s first rush went for 5 yards, and his second went for 14. Then, on his third straight carry, Noel put his foot in the ground and cut back for a 42-yard touchdown.

The possession set the tone for a dominant second half from West Salem — both defensively and on the ground — and the Panthers handed Aquinas its first loss of the season with a 22-6 victory.

Noel finished with 149 yards and all three of West Salem’s touchdowns on 24 carries; 129 of those yards and two of those scores came in the second half. The Panthers’ defense, meanwhile, held Aquinas to 44 total yards in the second half.

“First half, we were doing all right, but we knew we could do better,” Noel said. “Second half, we flipped the switch.”