WATCH NOW: High school football—G-E-T comes back, then holds off Arcadia to remain unbeaten

“That was a huge momentum swing right there,” Steffenhagen said. “I think it was for Luke, the whole offense, and then they’re like, ‘OK, we’re kind of back in this. No let’s go out and win it.’”

After forcing an Arcadia punt on the opening drive of the third quarter, that confidence began to show.

G-E-T took over on its own 19-yard line but was moved back to the 14 after a false start. The Red Hawks then marched 86 yards in 16 plays over nearly nine minutes to get within 13-12 with 26 seconds left in the third quarter.

G-E-T converted a pair of fourth downs on that drive — first via a Raiders offsides, then on a run from Vance — before Vance finished it off with a 10-yard TD run that he cut back across the field.

Vance finished with 24 carries for 115 yards and that rushing touchdown to go along with his receiving touchdown.

Arcadia senior running back Joseph Rivera, who had 11 carries for 58 yards and a score, fumbled on the first play of the ensuing possession, and the Red Hawks marched 64 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

Vaaler, who had 13 carries for 70 yards, capped the drive with a 9-yard TD run that put G-E-T up 20-13 with 7:39 to play.