WATCH NOW: High school football—La Crosse Aquinas overwhelms Onalaska Luther with potent offense

After Blugolds senior Ethan Schamberger intercepted Knights quarterback Dillon Yang on the game’s opening possession, Flottmeyer rolled out to his right on the next play and found Miskowski in the back corner of the end zone to put Aquinas (2-0) in front 8-0 less than two minutes into the game.

“He’s quick. He’s got great hands. He’s my point guard in basketball — I set screens for him — so we have that chemistry,” Flottmeyer said of Miskowski. “I think he’s the guy that I want to go to, and I think teams know that now.”

Luther (1-1) went three-and-out on its next series, and the Blugolds pushed their lead to 14-0 three plays later on the 65-yard screen to Hargrove.

The Knights, though, responded well on the ensuing drive and moved the ball inside the Aquinas 25 when Yang picked up three yards on fourth-and-2. Luther gained yards on each of its next four plays, but Hargrove stopped a fourth-down carry by senior Josiah Larson short of the first down.

“We didn’t do a very good job on the line of scrimmage, both sides of the ball, offense and defense,” Knights coach Matt Schiebel said. “And if you can’t control the line of scrimmage, then you’re going to struggle.”