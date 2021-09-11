WATCH NOW: High school football—La Crosse Central offense bounces back in win over Onalaska

A shutout loss at West Salem last week didn’t diminish the Central High School football team’s confidence in its offense or in senior quarterback Mason Herlitzke.
That much was clear when Herlitzke connected with senior wideout Jackson Warren for a 63-yard score on the opening possession of Friday night’s game against Onalaska.
But the RiverHawks emphatically drove home that point nearly 48 minutes of game time later.
Facing a fourth-and-3 from its own 43-yard line while holding on to a three-point lead with 57 seconds to play, Central kept its punting unit on the sideline and placed the ball in Herlitzke’s hands.
After Warren motioned from his spot in the left slot, Herlitzke took the snap and put the ball in senior running back Ethan Shepard’s stomach before pulling the read option to keep it himself. Herlitzke froze two Hilltoppers with a jab to his right, cut back left and burst into the middle of the defense for a 4-yard gain.
The quarterback then rose to his feet and calmly handed the ball to an official while the RiverHawks’ sideline celebrated.
While that play sealed the game, it was just one of many Central’s offense made to help the team bounce back and earn a significant 36-33 MVC victory over Onalaska at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
“We trust him with everything; he’s a great kid, and you just know in that type of moment, you want the ball in his hands,” RiverHawks coach Mitch Olson said of Herlitzke. “... Our offensive just played so well tonight that in my mind, there wasn’t much of a discussion (about punting).”
“It was probably a give at the end, but I wanted to seal the deal,” Herlitzke added. “I wanted the ball in my hands. Should have gave it, but we got the job done.”
After throwing four interceptions last week, Herlitzke was 4-of-9 passing for 132 yards and two scores against one pick while carrying the ball 19 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
“At practice, we had that bounce-back mentality all week,” Herlitzke said. “And we knew that we needed to in here and do one thing: Get the ‘W.’”
It took Central (3-1, 1-1) and Herlitzke just three plays to set the tone. After Shepard picked up 2 yards, then 12, Herlitzke hit Warren on a corner route to give the RiverHawks the lead less than two minutes into the game.
Warren had two catches for 74 yards and a touchdown, and senior Porter Pretasky added a 36-yard touchdown catch.
And the RiverHawks were just as effective on the ground.
On their next possession, Central ran only two passing plays — both of which were incomplete, though a hold would have negated one of them even if it were completed. The RiverHawks still put together an 85-yard drive that Herlitzke capped with a 1-yard TD after sizable runs from Shepard and junior Boston Brindley.
Shepard had 77 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and Brindley finished with seven carries for 46 yards. Warren (42 rushing yards) also made an impact on the ground as Central totaled 302 rushing yards.
“Boston really stepped up this week at running back. He had some clutch runs, and he’s a hard runner. Played both ways,” Herlitzke said. “Him and Shep, all day, both ways. And they ran hard. Ethan runs hard, and those are huge yards.”
Onalaska (2-2, 1-1), meanwhile, struggled to get its offense going with multiple starting linemen out, but senior quarterback Ayden Larson and junior wideout Nicky Odom gave the team a spark with an 11-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to bring the Hilltoppers within 14-7.
Larson completed 17 of his 28 passes for 247 yards and five touchdowns against one interception, and Odom had seven catches for 94 yards and a touchdown while adding 53 yards on the ground.
“That quarterback, he’s damn good,” Olson said of Larson. “They’ve got some great skill players, too. There’s a lot of stuff to try to stop with them.”
Herlitzke, though, orchestrated a scoring drive — after two touchdowns, first a kickoff return and then a long screen, were called back because of penalties — that ended with his touchdown pass to Pretasky on a slant.
But Onalaska had found a groove.
Larson connected with senior Michael Skemp for an 80-yard TD and then for a 13-yard TD after the Hilltoppers recovered an onside kick.
“Once we had the ball, we matched them almost score for score for a little while there,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said. “Michael had a big game, Nicky did a good job. We moved them around a ton. That’s something we’ve gotten better at over the years is moving guys around to put them into spots to make plays.
“I’m happy with how the kids fought, just not enough gas in the tank tonight.”
That brought the Hilltoppers within 22-20 at the half, and they carried that momentum into the third quarter. A 51-yard drive again ended with a Larson-to-Skemp touchdown — this time from 3 yards out, as Skemp leaped over his defender to make the catch — and gave Onalaska a 27-22 lead with 8:10 left in the third quarter.
Skemp finished with five catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
Central, though, had the answer.
Two strong runs from Shepard pushed the RiverHawks into Hilltoppers territory, and a 22-yard pass from Herlitzke to senior Quinn Servais put Central in the red zone. Two plays later, Herlitzke faked a jet sweep to Warren and bolted through a crease up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown that put the RiverHawks back in front 28-27 with 5:33 left in the third.
“We knew we had to score,” Herlitzke said of that possession. “That was our mentality: We’re going to score, we know we’re going to score.”
Onalaska had opportunities to retake the lead, but one drive stalled just outside the red zone and two special teams miscues helped Central push its lead to 36-27 with 10:38 left to play after a 1-yard score from Shepard.
The teams traded interceptions before Larson led the Hilltoppers on a six-play, 71-yard drive to pull within 36-33 with 2:46 remaining, but the RiverHawks were able to run out the clock, ending with Herlitzke’s final keeper.
Central will look to keep its momentum going next week at River Falls, while Onalaska will try to rebound next week against Logan.
