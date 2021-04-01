WATCH NOW: High school football: La Crosse Central rallies and ends losing streak against Holmen

Its significance was that it provided an immediate answer to a Holmen 83-yard touchdown drive that put it in front for the first time at 24-21 with 5:21 left.

"They do a lot of things where they try to motion one way or another way to get your guys to move," Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said. "On that touchdown, they caught one of our guys peeking in the backfield, and then all they had to do was complete the pass."

The RiverHawks did score a touchdown to go up 21-14 in the third quarter, but the Vikings made Central work a lot harder when it had the ball in the second half after a troublesome first.

Holmen forced Central to press a little harder after Spencer Malone kicked a 24-yard field goal, and the Vikings followed it up by forcing the Riverhawks off the field after three plays led to a punt.

Holmen hitched itself to senior Sam Barnett, which picked up tough yards and converted two fourth downs on the ensuing drive. His 6-yard run on fourth-and-6 from the Central 18 set up quarterback Luke LeClaire for a 12-yard touchdown run that gave the Vikings a 24-21 advantage.

"Even when they went ahead when there were five minutes left, I was confident in my guys," Central coach Tony Servais said. "I was what they did last week and knew they could do it again."