WATCH NOW: High school football—La Crosse Logan relying on running game to open up its offense

As the Logan High School football team gained momentum toward the end of the spring season, it was the running game that fueled the turnaround.

After back-to-back losses to start the year, the Rangers rushed for more than 250 yards in wins over Eau Claire North and crosstown rival Central — their only two wins of their five-game season — to bookend a 100-yard rushing performance in a one-point loss at Superior.

So it’s no surprise that Logan coach Casey Knoble believes that his team’s success this fall will be tied to its ability to move the ball on the ground.

“Our offense depends on our O-line and our running game,” Knoble said. “We need to be able to move the chains that way and then take shots when we can.”

Doing so might be easier said than done, though.

The Rangers return only one starter on the offensive line in senior Curtis Leaver, and their top two running backs from the alternate season — Trent Wieland and Dareales Phillips — graduated.

Knoble said that junior running back Eli Reynolds has stood out in practice and is expected to get plenty of touches, while Leaver feels that the line is starting to mesh as Friday’s opener against Eau Claire Memorial approaches.