WATCH NOW: High school football—La Crosse Logan relying on running game to open up its offense

As the Logan High School football team gained momentum toward the end of the spring season, it was the running game that fueled the turnaround.
After back-to-back losses to start the year, the Rangers rushed for more than 250 yards in wins over Eau Claire North and crosstown rival Central — their only two wins of their five-game season — to bookend a 100-yard rushing performance in a one-point loss at Superior.
So it’s no surprise that Logan coach Casey Knoble believes that his team’s success this fall will be tied to its ability to move the ball on the ground.
“Our offense depends on our O-line and our running game,” Knoble said. “We need to be able to move the chains that way and then take shots when we can.”
Doing so might be easier said than done, though.
The Rangers return only one starter on the offensive line in senior Curtis Leaver, and their top two running backs from the alternate season — Trent Wieland and Dareales Phillips — graduated.
Knoble said that junior running back Eli Reynolds has stood out in practice and is expected to get plenty of touches, while Leaver feels that the line is starting to mesh as Friday’s opener against Eau Claire Memorial approaches.
“I think it’s kind of a redo of last year,” said the 6-foot-4, 210-pound lineman. “Last year, we didn’t get our line kind of as a unit until Week 3, until we played Eau Claire North. I think this year, we’ve all been trying to get together as a unit to build off our success.”
Alongside Leaver, Knoble said junior Sterling Meyer has the physical talent to be an all-conference player, and the coaching staff has been impressed with junior Gabe Kattchee, who plays baseball and basketball but just joined the football team this season.
“He’s one of our best linemen,” Knoble said of Kattchee. “He’s a big, strong kid, moves quickly. He’s very smart and athletic and understands what we’re trying to do.”
“He doesn’t look like he’s a new player at all,” Leaver added.
That’s good news for Reynolds as his workload greatly increases after having only 15 carries in the spring.
“He’s going to have to be durable enough to stand up for four quarters,” Knoble said. “He’s going to have to touch the ball a lot for us because he’s the most elusive kid on our team.”
Elusive was an adjective that Knoble used multiple times to describe Reynolds, and he showed his explosiveness on a 32-yard touchdown run against Eau Claire North last season. The junior, who said he’s grown a few inches and added about 10 pounds this summer, doesn’t hesitate when asked what his strengths are.
“Speed. Speed. I have a lot of speed,” Reynolds said. “When I think about getting the ball, I’m just, I’m gone. I’m gone.”
The goal is for a strong rushing attack to open things up for senior quarterback Josh Waite and the passing game, as it did late in the spring season. Over the final three games, Waite completed 30 of his 56 passes for 455 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions.
Knoble said he was pleased with how his quarterback began to trust his receivers to be where they needed to be down the stretch, and Waite feels more confident and faster heading into his final season.
“I felt really slow sophomore year, had some lineman cleats on,” Waite said. “So I upgraded those, feel lighter on my feet.”
Ryan Bye, who led the team in receiving yards (271) and touchdowns (two) in the spring, returns for his senior season, while senior Nick Gavrilos and sophomore Johnny Leaver are expected to be involved offensively.
And while the hope is that the passing game and the running game work in tandem to keep defenses on their toes, it will start with the offensive line and Reynolds.
“We’re not going to just pound, pound, pound,” Knoble said. “We’re going to do some stuff early in the downs to keep people honest. But … we’ve got to be able to move the ball on the ground a little bit.”
