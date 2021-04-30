WATCH NOW: High school football—Masterful drive helps Bangor topple Cashton in battle of unbeaten teams

BANGOR — Hank Reader got the play call from the sideline and jogged back out onto the field, where he addressed the huddle.
The Bangor High School football team’s 15-point halftime lead over Cashton had vanished, but the Cardinals had the ball on their own 25-yard line with 4 minutes, 55 seconds left in a tie game.
These were the moments, the senior quarterback told his offense, that they worked so hard in practice for.
“We do a lot of two-minute drills during practice,” Reader said. “We come out and it’s just like hustle, hustle, hustle. Fast to the ball, get on the ball. We’ll get the play in; we’ve just got to keep going fast, fast, fast.”
Of course, Bangor had more than two minutes to work with, but the same principles applied. The Cardinals run-oriented attack was going to burn the clock, and they needed to control the ball so that they had enough time to score without leaving the Eagles too much of their own.
And Bangor executed perfectly.
The Cardinals got good chunks of yardage from Reader, senior Zach Servais and sophomore Tanner Jones as they put together a 14-play, 75-yard drive that Jones capped with a 2-yard touchdown run.
But perhaps the most remarkable part of the sequence was the team's clock management; the scoreboard read 18.1 seconds when Jones punched in the go-ahead score.
That proved to be the decisive blow, as Bangor earned a 34-28 victory and handed Cashton its first loss of the season.
The Cardinals, who haven’t lost to the Eagles since 2013, improved to 6-0 and pushed their Scenic Bluffs Conference winning streak to 42 games. Cashton, meanwhile, fell to 5-1.
“Eighteen seconds left, I told all the guys, I said, ‘Guys, if your heart isn’t beating through your chest right now, I don’t know if you guys even have a pulse or have a heart anymore,’” Reader said. “Because this is what we live for and this is what we came out for.”
Bangor’s final drive was nearly flawless. The Cardinals faced only two third downs, which Reader converted with a 13-yard run and junior Mathieu Oesterle with a 3-yard run, and they spread the ball around; four players had carries as they kept the Eagles on their toes.
Bangor coach Rick Muellenberg said he thought they would at least get a field goal attempt out of the drive when it started — senior Nathan Crenshaw has a good leg, even though he missed an attempt in the second quarter — but longer runs quickly put touchdown on his mind.
A 14-yard run by Servais got the Cardinals into Cashton territory, and Jones followed with a 10-yard run to bring Bangor inside the 25. Two plays later, the Cardinals were in the red zone after an 8-yard run by Jones. Five plays later, the sophomore followed pulling linemen around the left side for the game-winning touchdown.
“I knew if I stayed behind their backs, they had me,” Jones said. “So I knew I was going to get in.”
Jones finished with 10 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns, while Oesterle led the team with 21 carries for 123 yards and a score. Servais rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and Reader also found the end zone.
Bangor’s 34 points were nearly five times what Cashton entered the game allowing (7.2 per game).
“Offensively tonight, I was really happy, especially in that second half,” Muellenberg said. “Our big guys up front were just grinding and grinding, and our backs were breaking some tackles. That was a total team effort on that, for sure.”
The Eagles had an opportunity to tie the game — and win it — even with so little time left.
After the ensuing kickoff, sophomore quarterback Jacob Huntzicker connected with junior wideout Dylan Bayer for 38 yards, which put Cashton at the Bangor 34-yard line with 5.5 seconds left. But Huntzicker’s next pass was broken up, securing the Cardinals’ win.
But the Eagles had to battle back from a three-score deficit to just get to that point.
Bangor had built a 21-0 lead with 6:15 left in the second quarter, and Cashton’s first points came via an 11-yard touchdown pass from Huntzicker to Bayer with 1:01 left before half.
The Eagles kept that momentum going in the third quarter and needed only five plays to go 68 yards on the opening possession of the second half, which sophomore Colin O’Neil capped with a 22-yard TD run.
Cardinals senior Owen Johnson fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, and O’Neil took the next play 27 yards for a score.
Just like that, Cashton had cut Bangor’s lead to 21-20 with 9:20 left in the third quarter.
“We didn’t quit. I don’t know if you can coach that; it’s a trait that these guys have,” Eagles coach Jered Hemmersbach said. “As a coach, that’s what you fall in love with, is that toughness.”
The Cardinals responded with an 87-yard scoring drive to extend their lead, but the Eagles again fought back. A 5-yard run by O’Neil on fourth-and-2 early in the fourth quarter — and the subsequent two-point conversion — tied the game at 28.
O’Neil finished with 23 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns and a fumble, while Huntzicker completed 10 of his 14 passes for 178 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
The teams then traded empty possessions — Reader threw an interception and Cashton punted — before Bangor’s game-winning drive.
The Cardinals will look to stay unbeaten when they host Royall next week, while the Eagles host Necedah.