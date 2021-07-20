WATCH NOW: High school football—Mitch Olson named head coach at La Crosse Central

Mark Ambrose sat at a table in the commons at Central High School and outlined how rare the occasion was.
Tony Servais had coached the RiverHawks’ football team for 10 years before resigning at the beginning of July to become the school’s dean of students, and Dave Cayler had led the team for 16 years prior to Servais.
Very infrequently has Central needed to find a new head football coach.
“Twenty-six years for two coaches — that’s a long time in the coaching world today,” said Ambrose, the RiverHawks’ activities director. “So when we make a change like this, it’s a special time. It’s an exciting time, and I hope that everybody gets that sense of excitement.”
The weight of the moment wasn’t lost on the person to Ambrose’s left, Mitch Olson, who will look to build on the successes of Cayler and Servais after being announced as Central’s next head coach at a press conference Tuesday morning.
“I’m really excited and grateful for the opportunity,” Olson said in his opening statement. “I think it’s a special opportunity. It’s not very often that you’re able to come into a situation like this one, with the culture and the success this program has had over the last 26 years with Tony Servais and Dave Cayler.”
Olson has been a part of that culture and success; he’s spent the past six seasons on staff with the RiverHawks, originally as a defensive backs coach and then as defensive coordinator in the spring.
His familiarity with the program should aid in the transition into his new role, which could be vital with the first day of practice only two weeks away. Olson also said it will help that the rest of the staff from last season is back — minus Servais, of course — and that he doesn’t envision making major changes to how Central operates.
“The foundation of what Tony has done over the past years is something that I wholeheartedly believe in,” Olson said. “The type of kids that we have in this program matters, and the quality of the student athletes that we have on our football team is top notch. That’s going to continue to be a focus and at the core of what we do.
“With that being said, though, we’re different people, but a lot of our beliefs and the foundations of what we do are the same.”
Olson said it “has always been my dream” to coach football after growing up around the sport — during the press conference, he recalled being a ball boy at 5 years old — and he noted the influence that his coaches had on him throughout the years, including his father, Bart, who was the defensive coordinator at Chippewa Falls High School when Olson played for the Cardinals.
He wants to make a similar impact to those under his direction.
“I think as a coach, you just learn how to better interact with players and develop relationships,” Olson said. “In order to be an effective coach, you need to have that rapport with your players.
“You need to care about them, need to love them, and they need to know that you care about them and love them if you’re going to be a good coach.”
Olson graduated from Chippewa Falls in 2009 and played football, baseball and basketball for the Cardinals. He played quarterback and safety in football, in which he earned AP and WFCA All-State honors to go along with being named the 2008 Chippewa County Player of the Year.
Olson continued his football career at Winona State University for two years before he transferred to UW-Eau Claire, where he played for three years. He was a safety for both the Warriors and the Blugolds, though he moved to running back in his final season at UW-Eau Claire.
His next stop was Central, which has gone 25-29 since he joined the staff.
But the RiverHawks, who played in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are coming off a strong season. They were 4-1 and averaged 34.4 points per game behind standout quarterback Mason Herlitzke, who compiled 1,450 yards and 20 touchdowns through the air and on the ground.
Central returns a number of key pieces for the fall, including Herlitzke. And while Olson certainly hopes the RiverHawks can put together another solid season, he circles back to Servais and Cayler when discussing his goals.
“I hope that I can have the impact and longevity that Tony Servais and Dave Cayler and the coaches that came before them all had,” Olson said. “You know, coach (Corey) DeGaetano was another guy that I have a ton of respect for.
“They’re all good, good people that did things the right way. They cared about kids, and that’s something that I hope that I can build upon.”
