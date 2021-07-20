WATCH NOW: High school football—Mitch Olson named head coach at La Crosse Central

His familiarity with the program should aid in the transition into his new role, which could be vital with the first day of practice only two weeks away. Olson also said it will help that the rest of the staff from last season is back — minus Servais, of course — and that he doesn’t envision making major changes to how Central operates.

“The foundation of what Tony has done over the past years is something that I wholeheartedly believe in,” Olson said. “The type of kids that we have in this program matters, and the quality of the student athletes that we have on our football team is top notch. That’s going to continue to be a focus and at the core of what we do.

“With that being said, though, we’re different people, but a lot of our beliefs and the foundations of what we do are the same.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Olson said it “has always been my dream” to coach football after growing up around the sport — during the press conference, he recalled being a ball boy at 5 years old — and he noted the influence that his coaches had on him throughout the years, including his father, Bart, who was the defensive coordinator at Chippewa Falls High School when Olson played for the Cardinals.

He wants to make a similar impact to those under his direction.