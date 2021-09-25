WATCH NOW: High school football notes—McConkeys, West Salem refuse to lose

WEST SALEM — The Onalaska High school football team did plenty of things well enough to become the first this season to beat West Salem on Friday.

But the McConkey boys didn’t let it happen.

The Hilltoppers ran the ball successfully, controlled the clock and scored two more touchdowns than the Panthers allowed through their first four games combined.

But Brett and CJ McConkey made sure none of that mattered in the long run.

Brett McConkey’s 39-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 23 seconds left and CJ McConkey’s recovery of the ensuing kickoff allowed the Panthers to come away to a very important 32-28 victory over Onalaska. West Salem (5-0, 4-0) became WIAA playoff eligible and remained tied for first place with River Falls in the MVC.

“We were in a battle all night long, and it was fun to be in a back and forth game,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “I told our special teams before the game, ‘Hey, let’s get a special teams turnover,’ and they went out and got one tonight on a pretty pivotal play there at the end.”

The Hilltoppers (3-3, 2-2) ran 63 plays to West Salem’s 39 and held the ball for more than 28 minutes to West Salem’s 19. Onalaska had 29 first downs against a defense that was allowing 170 total yards per game.

But all of that only added up to a 376-363 advantage in total yards.

“We did what we had to do, but they just hit too many explosives,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said. “That was the name of the game. You have to get stops, and we didn’t.”

The Panthers made big play after big play, and there a McConkey brother was usually involved.

CJ McConkey rushed for two touchdowns and recovered the late fumble. Brett McConkey completed 11 of 12 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 77 yards and the winning touchdown and caught a touchdown pass for West Salem, which had four offensive plays of 28 yards or more and took advantage of two turnovers.

Brett McConkey’s winning run answered Onalaska’s go-ahead touchdown — quarterback Ayden Larson’s third — with 2:09 left. He also gained 4 yards on a fourth-and-3 snap to allow the Panthers to run out the clock.

CENTRAL RECOVERS: The RiverHawks shook off a tough loss at Rover Falls last week by blasting Tomah 52-0.

Senior quarterback Mason Herlitzke attempted just six passes but he completed four of them for 137 yards and three touchdowns and added a touchdown run.

Quinn Servais (a 19-yarder), Jackson Warren (a 43-yarder) and Cole Lapp (a 70-yarder) caught TD passes to balance a 215-yard rushing effort by Central (4-2, 2-2), which posted its second shutout this season.

Ethan Shepard had 77 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Boston Brindley returned an interception 41 yards to open a 22-point second quarter for Central.

HOLMEN RIDES MOMENTUM: The Vikings may have lost their first four games, but the last two weeks show that the playoffs are still a possibility.

Holmen (2-4, 2-2) rushed for 395 yards and scored 28 points in the first two quarters of a 42-20 victory over visiting Sparta. The Vikings, like the Spartans, Central and Onalaska, need two wins in the last three weeks to secure a winning record and playoff berth.

Senior quarterback Luke LeClaire rushed for four touchdowns — he has seven in his last two games — and 93 yards. Breken Turner had a team-high 127 yards and scored Holmen’s first touchdown of the second quarter.

The Vikings have 828 rushing yards during their current two-game winning streak.

