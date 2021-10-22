WATCH NOW: High school football: Onalaska Luther stumbles in first-round upset loss to Lancaster

ONALASKA — When Onalaska Luther High School football coach Matt Schiebel saw his team’s first-round playoff matchup, he knew the Knights had a tough task ahead.

Despite Luther being the higher seed, earning a No. 2 in the WIAA Division 6 bracket compared to Lancaster’s No. 7 seed, Schiebel was not going to let the numbers fool him.

“They’re a great team. I don’t think they should’ve been a (No.) 7 seed, I’ll tell you that much,” Schiebel said.

The Flying Arrows (5-5) outperformed their ranking on Friday, overcoming a 10-point halftime deficit by shutting out the Knights (5-5) in the second half to pull off a 26-16 upset.

Neither team could get anything going on their first drive, with Luther punting and Lancaster turning the ball over on downs.

Luther’s offense came alive in their second opportunity, moving 79 yards in three minutes with senior quarterback Dillon Yang scoring on a 10-yard rush and adding a two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead with 1 minute, 50 seconds in the first quarter.

Both teams went three-and-out on their next drives, but Lancaster was able to get on the board halfway through the second quarter when junior quarterback Jacob DiVall broke free for a 52-yard rushing touchdown at 8:05. DiVall was stopped short on the two-point conversion, and Luther still led 8-6.

The Knights were able to add to their lead on the ensuing drive, chewing 6½ minutes off the clock by the time Yang rushed for his second touchdown of the game on a 19-yard run with 1:21 remaining until halftime. Yang added another two-point conversion for a 16-6 score.

Yang has been the sparkplug in the Knights’ offense all year long, and with the season on the line, the senior quarterback aimed to control the game.

“Dillon’s just a competitor. He’s strong, he’s physical, he wants the ball in his hands,” Schiebel said. “He had a lot to prove in his own mind, and I think he did that tonight.”

Lancaster’s two-minute drill got off to a good start, moving just past midfield in a minute, but junior Luther defensive back Nathan Riley intercepted a pass with 12 seconds left to thwart the drive and send the teams to the locker rooms for halftime.

When play resumed, it seemed like Luther’s strong first half play would continue.

Following a nice return by the Flying Arrows on the opening kickoff, the Knights forced a fumble on the first offensive play and junior linebacker Luke Schmeling recovered the loose ball at the Luther 34-yard line.

However, the break had sapped the Luther offense’s momentum.

The Knights only gained 6 yards on their first three plays to set up fourth-and-4 at the 41-yard line. A fake punt attempt was snuffed out, and Lancaster took over at the 33.

It did not take long for the Flying Arrows to take advantage of their strong starting field position, with senior running back Skyler Burkholder rushing for a 16-yard score at 7:34 in the third, with a two-point conversion by DiVall cutting the Knights’ lead to 16-14.

When Luther got the ball back, it succumbed to another three-and-out, punting the ball away this time.

Lancaster had worse field position this time, but the Flying Arrows consistently rushed down the field on a 75-yard drive that ended in a five-yard score by DiVall. The quarterback’s two-point conversion run was no good, but Lancaster had its first lead of the game, 20-16, at 10:19 in the fourth quarter.

After a strong first half, Luther’s defense struggled in the second for a couple reasons, according to Schiebel.

“I think we started to get tired,” he said. “They made adjustments and capitalized on some of our mistakes.”

The Knights’ offense had its most productive drive of the second half following Lancaster’s score, moving 31 yards just past midfield thanks to a few nice runs and a pass interference call against the Flying Arrows. However, the drive stalled and Yang threw an interception while forcing a play on fourth-and-13 with 7:11 remaining.

Luther’s defense stood firm early, forcing Lancaster into a fourth-and-six at the 30-yard line.

Throughout the game, whenever the Flying Arrows faced a third- or fourth-and-long situation, the Knights’ coaches yelled for their defensive players to watch for a trick play. Luther and Lancaster have met up a handful of times in recent years, including games in 2018 and 2019, and in their game preparations each time Luther’s coaches noted a variety of offensive wrinkles to watch for.

Despite the repeated warnings, Lancaster executed a misdirect; Burkholder received a handoff from DiVall, took a few steps to the right, then set his feet and threw to a wide open DiVall on the opposite side of the field and the quarterback ran into the end zone untouched for a 30-yard score and a 26-16 lead at 3:50 after a failed two-point conversion.

“We saw it on film and we knew it would come out, and it did, we just didn’t have the guys in the right spot,” Schiebel said.

The Knights could not get their offense jump-started on the ensuing drive, turning the ball over on downs at 2:57, and Lancaster sealed the win in victory formation after getting a first down.

Yang went 5-for-15 passing for 24 yards with one interception, but the senior had a better day on the ground, rushing 17 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Tanner Bass added 59 yards on seven carries.

Lancaster’s leading passer was its running back Burkholder, who went 1-for-1 for 30 yards and a touchdown while the quarterback DiVall was 2-for-7 for 17 yards and an interception.

DiVall led the Flying Arrows on the ground, though, with 189 yards on 27 carries with two scores. Burkholder rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.