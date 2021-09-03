WATCH NOW: High school football—Onalaska, with defense forcing seven turnovers, holds off Holmen

Larson did his part on the offensive side, too, including a key drive after Skifton fell on Olson’s forced fumble. The quarterback had eight straight carries and took the Hilltoppers a total of 57 yards for a touchdown while eating nearly five minutes off the clock.

By the time he finished the drive with a patient run from the 2, Onalaska led 37-21 with 1:43 left.

“Our offensive line came back on that last drive, and they pounded it,” Larson said. “Everyone knew we were running the ball, eat the clock, and they did it. They stepped up, and they pounded it right through them.”

In addition to completing nine of his 15 passes for 193 yards and two scores, Larson had 36 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown. That workload was by design after Yashinsky taped Holmen’s loss to Menasha this past spring.

“I saw what Menasha did and how they attacked them running the ball without a running back,” Yashinsky said. “Spread them out but still have a ball carrier. And, honestly, we just stole that game plan.”

Larson threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Michael Skemp late in the first quarter for the game’s first score. Skemp, who also caught a touchdown on an end around pass from classmate Ben Faas, finished with eight catches for 107 yards and two TDs.