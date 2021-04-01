WATCH NOW: High school football—Sparta dominates in shutout of La Crosse Logan

Corbin Hauser motioned from his spot in the slot across the formation at the snap, but the give was to Nick Kent back the other way on a counter.

The Sparta High School football junior running back patiently waited for kick-out blocks from senior offensive lineman Fabian Sanchez and senior tight end Matt Biever, who were pulling from the left side of the line to the right, before turning up field.

Only one defender stood before Kent and the end zone, and Kent made him miss with a cut to the outside before trotting in for a 29-yard score on a fourth-and-4 on the first possession of Thursday afternoon’s game at Logan.

“Here we go. This is going to be a good game,” Kent said he thought as he burst into the open field. “It’s going to be a good game.”

Kent couldn’t have been more right.

The Spartans returned to that counter play time and time again in the first half, the offensive line cleared lanes for Kent, and Sparta ran away with a 35-0 win at Swanson Field.

Kent led the way with 22 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns — nearly 80% of his team’s offensive output — as the Spartans (1-1) bounced back from last week’s 46-38 overtime loss at G-E-T.