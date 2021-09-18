WATCH NOW: High school football—West Salem's defense solid yet again in win over Sparta

Five plays later, Brett McConkey hit Niemeier on a slant, and the senior stiff-armed one defender before taking off for a 63-yard touchdown to extend West Salem’s lead to 12-0 with 8 minutes, 18 seconds left in the second quarter.

McConkey completed 15 of his 18 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

“Real good to see Brett sort of take the next step in his accuracy and getting downfield,” Jehn said. “Moving in the pocket, too, was actually something we worked on this week, so to see him incorporate that into some of those throws, that’s what we needed to take the next step.”

“I’m just getting more experienced, seeing what guys are doing, being able to anticipate faster what’s going on,” McConkey added. “Seeing openings that I wasn’t seeing before.”

McConkey was able to spread the ball around, too.

Niemeier had four catches for 68 yards, while Kennedy, who left the game in the third quarter with an injury, had five catches for 49 yards. Junior Chris Calico, senior Jack Hehli, junior Andy Johnson and CJ McConkey all had at least one catch.

And the Panthers were still able to run the ball.