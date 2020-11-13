WATCH NOW: WIAA Division 2 football: Onalaska sprints past Portage in playoff opener

It appeared that would be the halftime score, but Portage decided to try a long pass inside their own 30. Weber picked it off and ran it back with no time left for the Hilltoppers second pick-six of the half.

"The middle six in the second quarter, I wasn't super happy with that," Yashinsky said. "But (John) Bushman made some changes on defense and shored that up. You just can't fumble the ball. We had to take care of the ball. We only had one punt tonight."

The Hilltoppers were without a number of starters because of COVID-19 contact tracing. In fact, a number of linemen played both ways because that's what they simply had to do. For some, it was their first time playing offensive line since freshman year, as was the case for Gino Angelini, who filled in at left guard.

"It's a bit of a culture shock but you get used to it," Angelini said. "It kind of reminded me of my freshman year,. You aren't really sure what to expect or what you are going to be doing so you play both sides. It was nostalgic in a way."

Yashinsky did say that if the Hilltoppers played tomorrow, they would have a full team ready to go.

But on Friday night, they didn't need them.