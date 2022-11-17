MADISON — With crying junior defensive back Anthony Miller under his arm, Aquinas High School senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer shouted to the team's student section at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

“Two,” Flottmeyer screamed. “That’s what I’m talking about. That's two. Two in a row.”

The Blugolds won their second straight WIAA Division 5 state football championship with a 22-14 win over Mayville on Thursday, taking the lead with just over two minutes remaining on a touchdown pass from Flottmeyer to senior wide receiver Collin Conzemius, their second scoring connection of the day.

The touchdown pass came a few minutes after Flottmeyer thought he put his team ahead by recovering a fumble of senior Calvin Hargrove's in the end zone, but official review turned the touchdown into a touchback as a Blugolds player touched the ball while out of bounds.

Senior defensive lineman Henry Suttie recovered a fumble on the following Mayville drive to set up the Conzemius touchdown, and Flottmeyer intercepted a pass with 1 minute, 50 seconds left to seal the game.

“I don’t know if you can put that into words,” Flottmeyer said. “You’ve got guys all over the field, footballs on the ground, Conzemius is running a track meet out there. Those last four minutes were a blur to me, they happened so fast. It’s so unexplainable. Great credit to those Mayville guys.”

Coach Tom Lee credited his defense’s toughness against one of the best running backs in the state, Cardinals senior Blake Schraufnagel. Schraufnagel’s number was called on 32 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown.

“Defense was tough,” Lee said. “I hope you guys realize what a warrior (Schraufnagel) is. That kid, we really put a licking on him. We talked about that all night.”

Lee wanted none of the credit for the offensive performance, highlighted by Conzemius’ four receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns and Hargrove’s 97 rushing yards. He made sure the person he thought deserved credit got his moment.

“Aquinas, with the athletes we’ve got is a really good team no matter what,” Lee said, arm around assistant coach Steve Kramer. “With Steve Kramer calling our offense, we do some real dangerous stuff. This guy is really good, and I love him like a brother.”

The Blugolds (13-1) yielded no points on the opening possession, turning the ball over on downs inside the Mayville red zone after a 12-play drive that took 6:46.

The ensuing Mayville drive — taking another 7:43 off the clock and bleeding into the second quarter — ended with a 10-yard touchdown rush by Schraufnagel.

Aquinas wasted no time responding. Junior wide receiver David Malin broke off a 49-yard rush to put the Blugolds back in the red zone and Hargrove scored three plays later. Aquinas led 8-7 after Conzemius scored on the two-point conversion.

Mayville converted 2 of 3 fourth downs in the first half, but the one they didn’t proved painful for quarterback Adison Mittelstadt. On fourth-and-9, Mittelstadt was swarmed by junior defensive lineman Brogan Timm and two others for a sack in the final minute of the half.

After forcing another turnover on downs defensively, the Blugolds beat the Cardinals over the top on a 71-yard pass by Flottmeyer to Conzemius for a touchdown.

“Collin is fast and Jackson can throw the ball, simple as that,” Kramer said. “They were playing up on us and stopping the run, so that was our next option, over the top.”

A failed two-point conversion meant a 12-yard touchdown run by Cardinals senior running back Damien Hauglie tied the game at 14-14 early in the fourth quarter.

The Blugolds went on a long, grueling drive of 15 plays and nearly six minutes that met a bizarre end. The ball rolled around for several seconds in the end zone after Hargrove fumbled it just shy of the goal line, eventually picked up for the score but overturned to a touchback.

Lee said he team stayed “even keeled,” and three plays later a tackle by junior defensive back Kole Keppel forced a fumble that the Suttie recovered at Mayville’s 38-yard line.

Three plays after that, Conzemius took a touch pass from Flottmeyer 27 yards for the go-ahead score. Hargrove scored the two-point conversion, and Flottmeyer ended his high school career with an interception to seal his second state title.