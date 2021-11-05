WATCH NOW: WIAA football—La Crosse Aquinas marches to Division 5 semis with win over St. Croix Falls

There was a point in time, earlier in their careers, when Joe Penchi played quarterback in front of Jackson Flottmeyer.

“But then he grew, got way better than me and then became the No. 1 — which, I love it,” Penchi said.

The Aquinas High School football team has certainly benefited from having Flottmeyer as its quarterback over the past two seasons, but Penchi got a chance to show off his arm again Friday night.

Early in the second quarter, the senior running back took a reverse handoff from junior running back Calvin Hargrove. A St. Croix Falls defender shot through the line of scrimmage and threatened to blow up the play, but Penchi released a pass just before he was hit and connected with a wide open Quinn Miskowski in the end zone for a 15-yard score.

“We were doing it the whole (week in) practice,” Penchi said. “... They like to stay up on the line of scrimmage, so we made that play up and it worked out in our favor.”

“He’s always been able to throw the ball,” Flottmeyer said of Penchi, “but I mean for him to throw a touchdown in this big of a game is just amazing.”

The top-seeded Blugolds’ offense had its way Friday night — from Penchi and Flottmeyer each throwing a touchdown pass to Hargrove and Penchi running through tackles on the ground — and that led to a 38-14 victory over sixth-seeded St. Croix Falls in a WIAA Division 5 quarterfinal at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

The win sends Aquinas (12-0) to its first state semifinal since 2007, the same year it won the Division 5 state title. The Blugolds will play Wittenberg-Birnamwood, which beat Amherst 29-28 on Friday night, next week at Wisconsin Rapids.

“Words can’t really describe this feeling,” Flottmeyer said. “A few years ago, defeated seasons back to back, we didn’t know what we were doing. And I think this doesn’t only mean a lot to the football team, this means a lot to the school.”

Flottmeyer led the way during the regular season, but Aquinas’ rushing attack took center stage for the second week in a row against the Saints (7-5).

With the wind making it more difficult to pass, the Blugolds piled up 301 yards on the ground, 156 of which came from Hargrove on 25 carries. Penchi added 10 carries for 93 yards, and Flottmeyer even got in on the action with a 44-yard scamper down the left sideline late in the first quarter.

“Those guys are the most humble dudes you can find out there because they didn’t complain (about not getting carries in the regular season),” Flottmeyer said. “They kept fighting, and, I mean, for them to get those carries now means so much because they’re playing their butts off.”

After Flottmeyer completed two key passes to Miskowski on the game’s opening drive, Hargrove took a wildcat snap 8 yards for the first of his three rushing touchdowns.

Flottmeyer had his long scramble on Aquinas’ next drive, and that set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Penchi that extended the Blugolds’ lead to 12-0 with 1 minutes, 59 seconds left in the first quarter.

Aquinas continued to move the ball on the ground on its ensuing possession, including a 32-yard run by Hargrove after he made a defender miss and bounced around the left side, before Penchi completed his pass to Miskowski on fourth-and-9.

“He’s a good athlete, right?” Blugolds coach Tom Lee said of Penchi. “Put it right on him.”

St. Croix Falls answered with a nine-play, 80-yard drive to trim Aquinas’ lead to 18-6 with 4:40 left in the second quarter, but the Blugolds needed only two plays to push their lead back to three scores.

Flottmeyer threw an incomplete pass to start the next possession, but the junior quarterback found Miskowski deep down the middle of the field on second down for a 74-yard touchdown pass that put Aquinas in front 24-6.

“We’ve been saying this all year, they’ve got to pick what they’re going to stop and they can’t stop us all,” Miskowski said. “So they’re going to pick what they want to stop, and then we’ll just torch them the other way.”

Miskowski finished with four catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while Flottmeyer completed five of his 12 passes for 134 yards and a score.

But the Blugolds kept leaning on Hargrove and Penchi in the second half.

After junior Henry Suttie forced a fumble and senior Paulie Reuteman recovered on the first play of the third quarter, Aquinas marched 45 yards in 10 plays — all of which were runs. Hargrove capped the drive with a 1-yard score to extend the Blugolds’ advantage to 30-6 with 7:47 left in the third quarter.

Aquinas forced another turnover on the Saints’ ensuing possession — this one an interception by senior Pierson Feehan — before Penchi and Hargrove bookended another scoring drive.

Penchi started the possession with a 21-yard gain on a reverse, and Hargrove found the end zone for the third time with a 20-yard run that featured the junior running back bursting out of a cluster of St. Croix Falls defenders.

“We had two priests on the sideline,” Lee said. “I told Calvin, I said, ‘You go have confession with Father right now,’ after that touchdown run. Because, I said, ‘That had to be a sin.’”

Along with their impressive offensive performance, the Blugolds forced three turnovers — junior Damien Lee also had an interception — and did well to limit Saints senior running back Dayo Oye.

Oye entered Friday night averaging 153.2 rushing yards per game, but Aquinas held him to 128 on 20 carries.

“He’s their best player. We knew that,” Penchi said. “We just had to battle. We knew it was going to be a fight, a dogfight. We came out there and fought.”

The Blugolds now turn their attention to Wittenberg-Birnamwood (10-3), which has won seven in a row and averaged 43.3 points over those victories.

The Chargers scored 79 points in a win over Nekoosa and have an 8-6 victory over Stratford and a 40-0 victory over Spencer/Marshfield Columbus, two teams that St. Croix Falls beat in the playoffs.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.