WFCA All-Star roundup: Holmen's Weis part of North's shutout win in Large School game

OSHKOSH — Holmen High School graduate Connor Weis made three tackles as part of a strong defensive effort that gave the North team a 7-0 win over the South in Saturday's Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School All-Star Game in Oshkosh.

The North held the South to 74 yards of offense and scored the game's lone points when Kimberly's Damon Loker returned an interception for a touchdown with 10 minutes, 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Weis, an outside linebacker, assisted on a tackle for loss.

Small School

North 17, South 14

OSHKOSH — Aquinas graduate Joe Savoldelli was a member of the North squad, which limited the South to 199 yards of offense and had a pick-six in the third quarter, but the defensive back didn't register any stats in the box score.

Arcadia's Evan Pauly had two catches for 13 yards for the South, which rushed for 62 yards behind the likes of West Salem's Nathan Gribble on the offensive line.