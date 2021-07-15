 Skip to main content
WFCA All-Stars: Four Coulee Region players set for this weekend's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

WFCA All-Stars: Four Coulee Region players set for this weekend's games

Aquinas Joe Savoldelli

Aquinas' Joseph Savoldelli, right, is among the four Coulee Region players who will take part in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's All-Star Games this weekend.

 NATE BEIER For the Tribune

Joe Savoldelli was a menace at defensive back for the Aquinas High School football team this past fall. Evan Pauly made big plays at wide receiver for Arcadia in the spring.

Those two didn’t have the opportunity to match up as their schools opted to play in different seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they could line up across from each other this weekend.

Savoldelli and Pauly are among the four Coulee Region players who will take part in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s All-Star games, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.

The eight-player game is scheduled from 6 p.m. Friday, while the small school and large school games will be played at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, respectively.

Savoldelli will suit up for the North squad in the small school game, which will feature players from Divisions 4-7, while Pauly will play for the South. West Salem offensive lineman Nathan Gribble will join Pauly on the South team.

Savoldelli was part of 27 total tackles, including two for loss, in eight games this past season. He defended 14 passes, had two interceptions and recovered a fumble.

Pauly was a WFCA All-Region selection at wide receiver and linebacker, and he hauled in 15 catches for 309 yards and six touchdowns in six games.

Gribble was named to the AP All-State Second Team and was also a WFCA All-Region selection. The Minnesota State-Mankato signee helped the Panthers rush for 158.5 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry in the fall.

Holmen outside linebacker Connor Weis will play for the North squad in the large school game, which will feature players from Divisions 1-3. Weis was a WFCA All-Region selection at tight end/fullback and posted 11 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in four games this spring.

The small and large school games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Wisconsin+, depending on coverage of the Milwaukee Brewers’ game on Saturday.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

WFCA

WHAT: All-Star games

WHEN: Friday and Saturday

WHERE: Titan Stadium, Oshkosh

SCHEDULE: Eight-player, 6 p.m. Friday; small school, 2 p.m. Saturday; large school, 6 p.m. Saturday

Sports reporter

Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.

