WFCA All-Stars: Four Coulee Region players set for this weekend's games

Joe Savoldelli was a menace at defensive back for the Aquinas High School football team this past fall. Evan Pauly made big plays at wide receiver for Arcadia in the spring.

Those two didn’t have the opportunity to match up as their schools opted to play in different seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they could line up across from each other this weekend.

Savoldelli and Pauly are among the four Coulee Region players who will take part in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s All-Star games, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.

The eight-player game is scheduled from 6 p.m. Friday, while the small school and large school games will be played at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, respectively.

Savoldelli will suit up for the North squad in the small school game, which will feature players from Divisions 4-7, while Pauly will play for the South. West Salem offensive lineman Nathan Gribble will join Pauly on the South team.

Savoldelli was part of 27 total tackles, including two for loss, in eight games this past season. He defended 14 passes, had two interceptions and recovered a fumble.