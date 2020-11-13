WIAA Division 2 football: Tomah's postseason run stopped by Baraboo

"We had a couple nice drives and that score right before half," Protz said. "If we had come out better right away maybe it could have been different, but hats off to Baraboo, they're a tough, physical team."

The Baraboo defense, which has four shutouts this year and entered the night allowing just 7.0 points per game, kept playing throughout a second half that saw a running clock down the stretch. The offense scored at least 35 points for the fourth straight game. Larson ended Baraboo's first drive of the second half with a 59-yard run, then threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Michael McCabe with 7:28 remaining in the game. Henry made both extra points to provide the final score of 43-6 in Baraboo's second playoff game in 14 years, and first since suffering a 27-0 loss to Waunakee in 2018.

"It was a great performance by our kids. They're getting better every week," Turkington said. "I think we're just a little better than we were last week offensively, and hopefully we do the same thing next Friday, get a little bit better. That's been the way we've done everything this season, everything just gets a little bit better."

Baraboo will visit No. 1 Onalaska next week in what will be a regional championship in the WIAA's four-team bracket playoff format necessitated by the pandemic. Onalaska (4-2) eased to a 63-22 win over No. 4 Portage (3-3) on Friday.