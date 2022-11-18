WIAA Division 3 football: West Salem fought, but Monroe was too physical

MADISON — They walked off the field to a loud ovation from the West Salem High School fan section and joined their teammates on the sideline at Camp Randall Stadium.

Seniors Brett McConkey and Chris Calico shared a hug, and the Panthers started to accept what was about to become a 35-14 loss to Monroe in the WIAA Division 3 championship football game.

There was disappointment but also what appeared to already be an understanding of what happened against the Cheesemakers on Friday.

Players don’t run through West Salem tackles, but 234-pound Alex Hernandez did. Opponents don’t push the pile forward against the Panthers, but powerful Tucker Markham did.

Monoe took West Salem out of its element a bit by being the more physical team and was rewarded with its first state championship since 1994.

That doesn’t mean the Panthers (12-2) weren’t physical, but it was important to be able to stop enough Monroe drives to allow their offense to hang in the game. The Cheesemakers (14-0) didn’t let that happen, maintaining possession of the ball more than twice as long as West Salem — 33:51 to 14:09 — and finishing with 23 first downs.

"They’re just a great offensive line,” West Salem senior linebacker and running back Luke Noel said. “They move bodies, they’re powerful. They’ll just beat you up inside, and that’s what I think they just did today.

“They beat us up inside. I don’t know, I was just trying my best.”

West Salem, which has played in four championship games since 2002, didn’t roll over. McConkey had 15 tackles and Noel 13.

Bringing down Hernandez, Markham and anyone else who carried the ball required physicality. But bringing them down with manageable gains was difficult. It didn’t help that those blocking up front — including ends, which are blockers in the Wing-T — were an average size of 6-foot-2, 222 pounds.

The 6-5, 288-pound Isaac Bunker was a particular problem at left guard.

The Panthers did what they had to do against the Wing-T on first and second down early, but the Cheesemakers always seemed to take that advantage away on the next play.

Monroe’s first three third downs were, in order, third-and-7, third-and-5 and third-and-7 — not ideal for the Wing-T.

Hernandez gained 11 yards on the first one and 6 yards on the second. George Brukwicki then completed his only pass of the game — a 42-yarder to Charlie Wiegel — on the last.

Wiegel was wide open down the right sideline on the reception, but Hernendez broke a couple of tackles on his third-down conversion.

“We knew coming in that they’d be a real physical team,” West Salem defensive back and wide receiver Brennan Kennedy said. “We couldn’t match their physicality.”

Kennedy, who had five catches for 101 yards, had a 57-yard catch that set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Noel to get West Salem within 14-7 in the second quarter, but Monroe responded with a nine-play drive — all runs — that covered 60 yards and took away some of the momentum gained.

“We did what we could up front,” McConkey said. “They were getting yards every play. We just couldn’t match their size. That’s pretty much what it came down to.”

The most important part of the day was the experience. Players and coaches got to have their final talks of the season in a locker room at Camp Randall Stadium on the biggest day of the season and not some neutral site on a Friday night in October or November.

Senior Aaron Manke reminded each player who crossed his path on the sideline as the clock ran out.

“We got here,” he said on repeat to his friends. “We got here.”

“We were the smallest team in D3, and we made it to the last game,” Calico said. “We’re definitely proud about that.”