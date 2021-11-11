WIAA football: Aquinas coach Tom Lee uses past to motivate current players for Division 5 semifinal

With his team one victory away from a chance to play for the WIAA Division 5 state championship, Aquinas High School football coach Tom Lee took the opportunity to find some old friends to explain the opportunity at hand to current players.

Lee was an assistant coach when the Blugolds won the Division 5 title in 2007, and Friday’s game against Wittenberg-Birnamwood in Wisconsin Rapids marks the first time in 14 years that Aquinas will play in a semifinal.

He thought some perspective from players who won that 2007 championship would help set the tone for the necessary preparation, so Lee sent some texts and made some phone calls.

Alex Wettstein, a U.S. Marine currently serving in Japan and former running back/linebacker at Aquinas, sent in a video. Sam Pederson, a running back from that team who went on to play at Division III powerhouse Saint John’s, did the same.

Former quarterback Kevin Schams sent one of his own, and linebacker/fullback Adam Poellinger showed up in person to address the team.

What they said is between them and the players the message was intended for, but it certainly had something to do with doing everything they could to take advantage of a chance that doesn’t come around very often.

“It’s been great to tap into those guys,” Lee said. “I sent a text to Wettstein at 1:30 (a.m.) and heard back from him immediately, and this is a guy I haven’t talked to in nine years because he’s been in the service.

“It’s been so cool to watch it all.”

Lee is willing to pull out all the stops prior to his 12-0 team’s game against the Chargers (10-2), who have won seven straight games after coming from behind to beat Amherst 28-27 in last week’s quarterfinal round. Wittenberg-Birnamwood avenged an early-season loss in that game and will be riding high when it arrives in Wisconsin Rapids to do battle with the Blugolds.

They will be led by a powerful offense run by senior quarterback Ben Wesolowski, who presented himself as the focal point of the Aquinas defense this week.

Weselowski has passed for 1,758 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 1,748 yards and 20 touchdowns on an offense that averages 38.5 points per game and has scored as many as 79 in a win over a 4-6 Nekoosa team.

“They aren’t going to ‘Wow’ us with a sophisticated passing game,” Lee said. “But he keeps plays alive and keeps plays alive and keeps plays alive.

“He throws the ball, and next thing you know, they are making a big play.”

Or he runs, and he carried the ball for three touchdowns while gaining 122 yards in the victory over Amherst last week. Weselowski has rushed for 436 yards and six touchdowns in three playoff games.

Lee said his team is preparing for Weselowski by using the speedy Collin Conzemius in his role during practices.

“We’ve not seen anything like this,” Lee said of Weselowski, who passed for 522 yards and nine touchdowns in the 79-8 win over Nekoosa that closed out W-B’s regular season. “We want to keep eyeballs on the guy, but it’s a matter of run pressure at your own risk.”

If Weselowski doesn’t break free himself, the odds are pretty good that he’s looking for Kaden Schmidt, who has 36 catches for 746 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had seven TD receptions and 301 yards against Nekoosa.

While the Blugolds counter with junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, who is among the state leaders with 2,363 yards and 32 touchdown passes, he encounters a defense that has allowed nine touchdown passes and is aggressive with opposing receivers.

“They will press us up, and they have some real good dudes that get their hands on receivers,” Lee said. “We’re looking at a game where (the temperature) is probably going to be in the 30s, and there may be some snowflakes. You don’t get mulligans, and when that ball is up there, our guys have to be the ones getting their hands on it to make them pay.”

Senior Quinn Miskowski has made plenty of teams pay this season. Although he has just 35 catches, 17 of them have gone for touchdowns, and they’ve covered 891 yards for 25.5 yards per reception.

Miskowski has made a season of getting behind the defense, and he and Flottmeyer will have to make good on those instances against the Chargers.

Those weather conditions could also lead to a continuation of the Aquinas running game that has gained 679 yards in its past two victories. Junior Calvin Hargrove has 314 yards and six touchdowns in those games, and senior Joe Penchi has 268 and two scores in addition to a TD pass.

One wild card could be limited availability of offensive tackle Preston Horihan, who was injured and didn’t finish last week’s 38-14 win over St. Croix Falls. If Horihan isn’t able to go, it will be a chance for junior Isaac Schumacher or possibly Damien Lee.

“Schumacher is kind of our extra swing guy in there,” Lee said. “Damien is our extra, extra tight end, but he might be wearing a 60s or 70s jersey this week. When we put him in to block, he just destroys people.”

DIVISION 7: Cashton will play in a state semifinal for the first time since 1994 after it beat Potosi/Cassville 15-6 in a Division 7 quarterfinal last week.

The Eagles (10-2) will play Reedsville (11-1) at 7 p.m. in Ripon as they look to advance to the state title game for the first time since 1981, the year the program won its lone state championship.

Cashton’s defense has been strong throughout the playoffs, allowing a total of 20 points over three games, while the offensive line has paved the way for junior running back Colin O’Neil.

The Panthers, meanwhile, have averaged 45 points per game in their three playoff wins and beat Black Hawk/Warren 30-12 last week. Their lone loss was to Cedar Grove-Belgium in Week 8.

Reedsville is led by 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior quarterback Brennen Dvorachek, who has passed for 1,082 yards and 16 touchdowns against one interception while adding 1,448 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.